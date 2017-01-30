Iran conducts first missile test since Trump's inauguration

Story highlights The US Mission to the UN wants the Security Council to discuss the launch

Israel issued a sharp rebuke to Iran for the test

(CNN) Iran has conducted its first missile test since US President Donald Trump took office, giving the nascent administration an early opportunity to show the world how they plan to deal with a key US adversary.

A US defense official told CNN the medium-range missile was launched on Sunday, and that the test failed, posing no threat to the US or its allies in the region.

The United States Mission to the United Nations says it's requesting that the UN Security Council hold a closed-door meeting to discuss the test, which it said involved the launch of a ballistic missile.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in his Monday briefing confirmed the test occurred, but didn't give any details on how the White House plans to deal with the Iranian show of force.

"We're aware that Iran fired that missile, we're looking into the exact nature of it," Spicer said.

