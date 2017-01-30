'You are welcome here' - School for refugees plastered with signs

(CNN) The International Community School has been a fixture in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur for 15 years. It's a public charter school where refugee children learn side by side neighborhood kids.

On Monday, when students arrived at school, they were greeted by signs. Dozens and dozens of them planted along the sidewalks. "You are welcome here," said one. "You are loved," said another.

They'd been placed by neighbors -- and strangers -- who wanted to send a message of solidarity after President Trump's executive order banning refugee resettlement.

"Seeing them all together," said Tanya Myers, a neighborhood resident, "was a really powerful sign."

From 1 to 50

