Is this ancient, bag-like sea creature our earliest ancestor?

(CNN) Microfossils found in China have revealed what could be our earliest known ancestor on the tree of life, researchers say. But don't go looking for a resemblance. Saccorhytus, which looks a little like the "chestburster" from "Alien," was a tiny, bag-like sea creature that lived 540 million years ago.

With a scientific name describing the shape of its body and wrinkled appearance, this millimeter-long creature wriggled around in the mud and lived between grains of sand on the seabed, according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature . Though the fossils were found on dry land, half a billion years ago, the creature's location would have been a shallow sea.

Biologically, Saccorhytus belongs to a broad category of creatures called deuterostomes. Half a billion years ago, they began to rapidly evolve into diverse branches, including vertebrates such as humans as well as sea squirts, starfish, sea urchins and acorn worms.

Deuterostomes are the common ancestor of many species, creating a pathway of evolution that would lead to humans millions of years later, according to the study. But with such diversity stemming from one branch, researchers initially found it hard to imagine what the origins would have looked like. Saccorhytus provides that answer, but it wasn't easy to discover.

In search of this answer, researchers from the University of Cambridge in England and Northwest University in China went through 3 tons of limestone just to find samples of tiny black specks in the rock. Under the microscope, a more detailed image of this creature emerged.

