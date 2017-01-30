Breaking News

Bullied kids suffer academically, too, study says

By Susan Scutti, CNN

Updated 9:08 AM ET, Mon January 30, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Just as bullying has shifted over the years, Hollywood has shifted how bullies are portrayed in film and TV. Take a look back at some of pop culture&#39;s best-known bullies.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Rachel McAdams, left, plays Regina George, the meanest of the &quot;Mean Girls,&quot; in the 2004 film, and she&#39;s particularly cruel and controlling toward her friends.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Just as bullying has shifted over the years, Hollywood has shifted how bullies are portrayed in film and TV. Take a look back at some of pop culture's best-known bullies.

Rachel McAdams, left, plays Regina George, the meanest of the "Mean Girls," in the 2004 film, and she's particularly cruel and controlling toward her friends.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
Matt Dillon, second from left, is the head bully in charge of runt Chris Makepeace, right, who hires a very large classmate to take on his tormenter in the 1980 film &quot;My Bodyguard.&quot;
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Matt Dillon, second from left, is the head bully in charge of runt Chris Makepeace, right, who hires a very large classmate to take on his tormenter in the 1980 film "My Bodyguard."
Hide Caption
2 of 20
In the classic tale of a bullied kid who fights back, &quot;The Karate Kid,&quot; Ralph Macchio, right, is confronted by Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), a member of the fearsome Cobra Kai dojo.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
In the classic tale of a bullied kid who fights back, "The Karate Kid," Ralph Macchio, right, is confronted by Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), a member of the fearsome Cobra Kai dojo.
Hide Caption
3 of 20
Jason Isaacs, left, as Lucius Malfoy and Tom Felton as the mean and creepy Draco Malfoy in &quot;Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -- Part 1.&quot;
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Jason Isaacs, left, as Lucius Malfoy and Tom Felton as the mean and creepy Draco Malfoy in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -- Part 1."
Hide Caption
4 of 20
Rainn Wilson, left, as Dwight Schrute and David Koechner as the crude, rude office jokester Todd Packer in &quot;The Office.&quot;
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Rainn Wilson, left, as Dwight Schrute and David Koechner as the crude, rude office jokester Todd Packer in "The Office."
Hide Caption
5 of 20
Roy Stalin (Aaron Dozier, seated center) is the captain of the high school ski team who terrorizes John Cusack&#39;s character, Lane Myer, right, in &quot;Better Off Dead.&quot;
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Roy Stalin (Aaron Dozier, seated center) is the captain of the high school ski team who terrorizes John Cusack's character, Lane Myer, right, in "Better Off Dead."
Hide Caption
6 of 20
In &quot;Some Kind of Wonderful,&quot; Craig Sheffer plays Hardy Jenns, boyfriend of Lea Thompson&#39;s character, left, and a world-class jerk.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
In "Some Kind of Wonderful," Craig Sheffer plays Hardy Jenns, boyfriend of Lea Thompson's character, left, and a world-class jerk.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson) terrorizes Marty McFly Jr. (Michael J. Fox) in &quot;Back to the Future II.&quot;
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson) terrorizes Marty McFly Jr. (Michael J. Fox) in "Back to the Future II."
Hide Caption
8 of 20
In &quot;Valley Girl,&quot; Julie&#39;s boyfriend Tommy (MIchael Bowen) is handsome but mean as a snake.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
In "Valley Girl," Julie's boyfriend Tommy (MIchael Bowen) is handsome but mean as a snake.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
The jocks wreak havoc on dorks like Robert Carradine&#39;s character, Lewis Skolnick, center, in &quot;Revenge of the Nerds.&quot;
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
The jocks wreak havoc on dorks like Robert Carradine's character, Lewis Skolnick, center, in "Revenge of the Nerds."
Hide Caption
10 of 20
On &quot;Glee,&quot; Tina and Kurt (Jenna Ushkowitz and Chris Colfer) get guff from high school toughs Karofsky and Azimio (Max Adler and James Earl III).
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
On "Glee," Tina and Kurt (Jenna Ushkowitz and Chris Colfer) get guff from high school toughs Karofsky and Azimio (Max Adler and James Earl III).
Hide Caption
11 of 20
Naya Rivera plays acid-tongued cheerleader Santana on &quot;Glee.&quot;
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Naya Rivera plays acid-tongued cheerleader Santana on "Glee."
Hide Caption
12 of 20
In the holiday classic &quot;A Christmas Story,&quot; Zack Ward plays Scut Farkus, who&#39;s always gunning for a fight.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
In the holiday classic "A Christmas Story," Zack Ward plays Scut Farkus, who's always gunning for a fight.
Hide Caption
13 of 20
The dark comedy &quot;Heathers&quot; was the original &quot;Mean Girls.&quot; From left are stars Winona Ryder, Kim Walker, Lisanne Falk and Shannen Doherty.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
The dark comedy "Heathers" was the original "Mean Girls." From left are stars Winona Ryder, Kim Walker, Lisanne Falk and Shannen Doherty.
Hide Caption
14 of 20
James Spader played the classic rich slimeball Steff opposite Molly Ringwald in &quot;Pretty in Pink.&quot;
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
James Spader played the classic rich slimeball Steff opposite Molly Ringwald in "Pretty in Pink."
Hide Caption
15 of 20
Lucy, far right, is a killjoy who always dampens the mood of sad sack Charlie Brown in the &quot;Peanuts&quot; cartoons.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Lucy, far right, is a killjoy who always dampens the mood of sad sack Charlie Brown in the "Peanuts" cartoons.
Hide Caption
16 of 20
Kiefer Sutherland, right, plays Ace Merrill, an older townie who gives the kids of the movie &quot;Stand By Me&quot; something else to fear as they go in search of a body.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Kiefer Sutherland, right, plays Ace Merrill, an older townie who gives the kids of the movie "Stand By Me" something else to fear as they go in search of a body.
Hide Caption
17 of 20
Nelson Muntz, left, of &quot;The Simpsons&quot; will take your lunch money and add insult to injury with his signature taunt: &quot;Haaa-haaa!&quot;
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Nelson Muntz, left, of "The Simpsons" will take your lunch money and add insult to injury with his signature taunt: "Haaa-haaa!"
Hide Caption
18 of 20
In &quot;Bully,&quot; Nick Stahl plays Bobby Kent, a boy who was killed by neighborhood friends after they said he tortured one of them relentlessly. The film was based on a true story.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
In "Bully," Nick Stahl plays Bobby Kent, a boy who was killed by neighborhood friends after they said he tortured one of them relentlessly. The film was based on a true story.
Hide Caption
19 of 20
In the &#39;80s classic &quot;The Breakfast Club,&quot; Judd Nelson, left, plays the tough guy to Emilio Estevez&#39;s jock, Ally Sheedy&#39;s &quot;basket case,&quot; Molly Ringwald&#39;s popular princess and Anthony Michael Hall&#39;s nerd. It&#39;s not always clear who the bully was here.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
In the '80s classic "The Breakfast Club," Judd Nelson, left, plays the tough guy to Emilio Estevez's jock, Ally Sheedy's "basket case," Molly Ringwald's popular princess and Anthony Michael Hall's nerd. It's not always clear who the bully was here.
Hide Caption
20 of 20
15 bullies in pop culture14 bullies in pop culture RESTRICTED19 bullies in pop culture RESTRICTED01 bullies in pop culture02 bullies in pop culture03 bullies in pop culture04 bullies in pop culture05 bullies in pop culture06 bullies in pop culture07 bullies in pop culture RESTRICTED08 bullies in pop culture09 bullies in pop culture10 bullies in pop culture RESTRICTED11 bullies in pop culture12 bullies in pop culture13 bullies in pop culture16 bullies in pop culture17 bullies in pop culture18 bullies in pop culture20 bullies in pop culture

Story highlights

  • Nearly a quarter of children participating in the study experienced chronic bullying
  • The longer kids stay in school, the less likely it is that they will be victimized

(CNN)Bullying isn't just about physical violence or emotional pain -- it can impact kids' educations, too.

Kids bullied their entire school career have declining test scores, a growing dislike of school and failing confidence in their abilities, say the authors of a study published Monday in the Journal of Education Psychology.
    Researchers tracked several hundred children in the United States from kindergarten through 12th grade, and found nearly a quarter experienced chronic bullying through their school years.
      "The good news is that it goes down. The longer kids stay in school, the less likely it is that they will be victimized," said Gary W. Ladd, professor of psychology at Arizona State University, who led the study.
      Once the kids start high school, the aggression tends to taper off.
      Read More
      Ladd wondered about the bullied kids who said "they didn't like school and didn't want to go there."
      "The majority of research done on bullying and victimization addresses children's psychological and health adjustment," Ladd said.
      But when it comes to understanding their school achievement, there wasn't much out there, leading him and his colleagues to investigate.

      Vulnerability to victimization

      In 1992, Ladd and his colleagues enlisted 383 kindergarteners -- 190 boys, 193 girls -- into their study. The participants attended various public schools, mostly in Illinois. The team then frequently assessed each child's feelings of victimization, enthusiasm for school, academic esteem and performance via teacher evaluations and standardized test scores.
      Teen who shot herself in front of her parents is still being bullied
      Cyberbullying follows teen to the grave
      Among the assessments were annual surveys in which the children described their experiences with bullying, addressing whether they had been hit, picked on, or verbally abused by other kids. Frequency was measured on a scale of one, meaning "almost never," to five, meaning "almost always." The study is part of a larger investigation of children's social, psychological and academic adjustment funded by the National Institutes of Health.
      Nearly one-quarter of the children came from families with low annual incomes ($20,000 or less) and 39% from middle to high incomes (more than $50,000), with the remaining students, about a third, from the middle level in between these two extremes. Approximately 77% of the children were white, 18% African-American, while the remainder had Hispanic, biracial or other ethnic backgrounds.
      Though the study began largely in Illinois, by the fifth year, participants had spread to 24 states, which Ludd noted as evidence of the "mobility of the American population, especially in the rust belt area."
      The collateral damage after students&#39; &#39;build a wall&#39; chant goes viral
      The collateral damage after students' 'build a wall' chant goes viral
      The new study found that both the prevalence and frequency of victimization declined over the years of schooling, but they also identified subtypes revealing differences in both the bullying and its effects.
      Nearly a third of the kids, 32%, experienced little or no bullying. Meanwhile, about a quarter of the kids, 26%, suffered decreasing bullying over time. The academic scores of this group were similar to those of the little or no bullying group, suggesting that kids could recover when bullying lessened over time.
      "There are some kids who seem like they escape or they are able to become less victimized as they move through school," said Ladd. "I'm sorry that we don't know why. I think that's one of our next questions."
      Here&#39;s how to tackle cyberbullying
      How to tackle cyberbullying
      Nearly a quarter of the kids (24%) suffered chronic levels of bullying during their school years. These kids had lower academic achievement, a greater dislike of school and less confidence in their academic abilities.
      About a fifth (18%) experienced moderate bullying, which increased later in their school years. Their results were similar to those who had been chronically bullied.
      Overall, boys were much more likely to suffer chronic or increasing bullying than girls. And, in every age group, even though bullying in general declines over time, more boys than girls were bullied.
      "So some children appear to start school well, but become more vulnerable to victimization as they move along," said Ladd. "Of course, that group worries us more than the group escaping from victimization because if you're going to prevent these problems, it's important to find kids early and do something about it."
      The researchers said the study was unique in its focus on how bullying impacts academic performance, and for how long it studied the students. Typically, said Ladd, studies of bullying are short-term, using data from the beginning to the end of a single school year. Even the longest studies follow kids for five or six years, he said.

      Wondering what a bully will do next

      For a student who experiences bullying, it's hard to escape into school work.
      Bullying is a &#39;serious public health problem,&#39; experts say
      Bullying is a 'serious public health problem,' experts say
      "The children who are frequently bullied are not only not liking school and not wanting to be there, but are finding it hard to participate in the classroom," said Ladd, adding that there are a lot of factors that probably discourage their engagement.
      "Most of the classrooms that we worked in had some kind of group activities, collaborative activities with other children," he said. "It might be especially hard for kids who are victimized to participate in those groups if their bully is sitting there with them."
      "One of the things kids talked about was that it was harder for them to pay attention when they were sitting in the classroom thinking about what the bully was going to do to them next or what they were going to do to them after school or things of that nature, so we also wondered about whether or not this was a major distraction for children."
      Cyber-bullying wasn't an issue when the study began and so was not tracked. However, Ladd commented that, based on other studies and what his colleagues say, "the kids who are most abused by their peers in school are getting it on social media, too."
      "A lot of children who are bullied don't talk about it at home, don't tell their parents. They're embarrassed to admit that they're being treated that way," said Ladd.
      To be aware of this, the researchers add that parents might need to visit their child's teachers or talk to school personnel to understand more about their child's life.

      'Bullies are often suffering, too'

      According to Michelle K. Demaray, a psychology professor at Northern Illinois University, the long study period was a strength, but also contributed to a flaw in the research: By 12th grade, 23% of the participants had left the study.
      "As with any longitudinal study, a disadvantage was the attrition or drop-out rate," said Demaray.
      What parents need to know when kids are on social media
      What parents need to know when kids are on social media
      But the researchers themselves acknowledged this and adjusted their calculations accordingly. They also compared the "kids who dropped out to those who didn't and only one major difference was found -- boys were more likely to drop out," said Demaray. The comparison showed no racial or family income differences.
      Like Ladd, Demaray hopes to learn more about the group of kids who become increasingly victimized over time.
      "The more we learn about this group, the more we can figure out potential prevention and intervention efforts targeting them and maybe reduce their chances of becoming victimized later in school," said Demaray.
      Ryan M. Hill, an instructor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at UTHealth McGovern Medical School, found the study to be "exceptionally well done."
      "The research has been clear for years that the impacts of bullying are profound and varied," said Hill, noting that bullying influences depression, suicide-related behaviors, and a range of other mental health outcomes.
      Join the conversation

      See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

      "Bullying doesn't just impact a handful of students," Hill said. Adding up the numbers, he noted that "more than 40% of children" have their academic performance impacted by bullying.
      Though his own research focus is on the prevention of depression and suicide, Hill said it is also important to "not forget about the bullies."
      "The research is clear that bullies are often suffering, too," said Hill. "Both bully victims and perpetrators are in need of services and preventing bullying means also preventing children from becoming the bullies."
      Adding that verbal, physical, and cyber bullying all have impacts on children's well-being, Hill concluded: "Each new piece of evidence about the effects of bullying emphasizes the need to develop policies and interventions to prevent and address bullying in our schools and communities."