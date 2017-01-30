Nazi propaganda chief's secretary dies at 106

Story highlights Pomsel wanted her life story to be a warning about dangers of right-wing extremism

Directors of film "A German Life" said Pomsel didn't "show any false remorse"

(CNN) Brunhilde Pomsel, the secretary to Nazi Germany's propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels, has died in Germany at the age of 106.

Last year, Pomsel spoke publicly for the first time about her experiences working for the Nazi regime and her three years as Goebbels' secretary. Her story was turned into the critically acclaimed film, "A German Life."

In the film, she expressed no remorse for her actions. "I wouldn't see myself as being guilty," she said. "Unless you end up blaming the entire German population for ultimately enabling that government to take control. That was all of us. Including me."

She also challenged the view that ordinary German people should have done more to prevent the crimes committed by the Nazi regime.

"The people who today say they would have done more for those poor, persecuted Jews... I really believe that they sincerely mean it. But they wouldn't have done it either. By then the whole country was under some kind of dome. We ourselves were all inside a huge concentration camp."

