This Super Bowl seems VERY familiar
Updated 10:13 AM ET, Mon January 30, 2017
Storyline
On February 5, in a stadium far, far away, a rebel team is looking to win their first Super Bowl victory against a powerful football empire. The Atlanta Falcons, a band of rising underdogs, will go to battle against the New England Patriots, who have dominated the NFL for years.
For fans who are weary of the empire's grip, the Falcons' resistance may be their only hope...
Cast
Patriots coach Bill Belichik — Emperor of a dynasty and diabolical strategist
Falcons coach Dan Quinn — A defensive guru and spirited leader focused on breaking the Patriots' grip on power
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — Dark master of the art of handling a football — inflated or deflated
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan — An accomplished warrior well-versed in the ways of remaining cool under pressure
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman — Brady's right-hand man as they execute their iron-fisted battle plans
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones — A confident, aggressive, young gladiator with deadly hands
It's sure to be a battle of galactic proportions.