This Super Bowl seems VERY familiar

Super Bowl 51: 'Another New Hope' (2017)

G | 210 min | Action, Drama

Upstarts from the South launch a resistance against a fearsome army from a northern empire.



Storyline

On February 5, in a stadium far, far away, a rebel team is looking to win their first Super Bowl victory against a powerful football empire. The Atlanta Falcons, a band of rising underdogs, will go to battle against the New England Patriots, who have dominated the NFL for years.

For fans who are weary of the empire's grip, the Falcons' resistance may be their only hope...

Cast

Patriots coach Bill Belichik — Emperor of a dynasty and diabolical strategist

