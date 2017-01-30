Breaking News

This Super Bowl seems VERY familiar

By Thom Patterson and Alberto Mier, CNN

Updated 10:13 AM ET, Mon January 30, 2017

Super Bowl 51: 'Another New Hope' (2017)


G | 210 min | Action, Drama
Upstarts from the South launch a resistance against a fearsome army from a northern empire.

    Storyline

      On February 5, in a stadium far, far away, a rebel team is looking to win their first Super Bowl victory against a powerful football empire. The Atlanta Falcons, a band of rising underdogs, will go to battle against the New England Patriots, who have dominated the NFL for years.
      For fans who are weary of the empire's grip, the Falcons' resistance may be their only hope...

        Cast

          Patriots coach Bill Belichik — Emperor of a dynasty and diabolical strategist
          Falcons coach Dan Quinn — A defensive guru and spirited leader focused on breaking the Patriots' grip on power
          Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — Dark master of the art of handling a football — inflated or deflated
          Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan — An accomplished warrior well-versed in the ways of remaining cool under pressure
          Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman — Brady's right-hand man as they execute their iron-fisted battle plans
          Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones — A confident, aggressive, young gladiator with deadly hands
          It's sure to be a battle of galactic proportions.

          Release Date: 5 February 2017
          Showtime: 6:30 p.m. ET
          Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas