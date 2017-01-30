Story highlights Samantha Bee is throwing her own party the same night as the White House Correspondents' Dinner

"It's basically going to be a prom for the nerds not invited to nerd prom."

(CNN) Samantha Bee is throwing a party and everyone not going to the White House Correspondents' Dinner is invited.

The "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" host has announced she will oversee her own gala on April 29, the same night the annual White House press bash is scheduled to take place.

Bee has dubbed it the Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Proceeds will benefit the Committee to Protect Journalists.

"We just really want to give the attention that's due to good, brave, fact-based journalism," said "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" executive producer Jo Miller on Monday during a conference call following the announcement.

Read More