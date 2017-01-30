Peter Capaldi to leave 'Doctor Who'

Story highlights Peter Capaldi has announced he'll leave "Doctor Who" at the end of 2017

"I can't thank everyone enough. It's been cosmic," Capaldi said in a statement.

(CNN) It's time to bid farewell to another Time Lord.

"Doctor Who" star Peter Capaldi has announced he'll step down from the role at the end of the year.

Capaldi has starred in the long-running sci-fi series as the titular Twelth Doctor since 2013, following the departure of Matt Smith.

"One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best. From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead," Capaldi said in a statement. "I can't thank everyone enough. It's been cosmic."

Capaldi will conclude his time as the Doctor with the 2017 Christmas special.

Read More