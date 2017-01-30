What's streaming on Netflix in February

Photos: Drew Barrymore, blood and guts. What's not to love? The actress stars in the new Netflix series "Santa Clarita Diet," which has been shrouded in some mystery. What we do know is that it looks to be a zombie show that Barrymore sinks her teeth into. Here's some of what else is streaming in February. Hide Caption 1 of 33

Photos: "Magic Mike" : Matthew McConaughey and Channing Tatum star in this film about male strippers based on Tatum's own experiences in the field. (Netflix) Hide Caption 2 of 33

Photos: "Paris Is Burning" : This 1990 documentary gave insight into the gay balls in New York City and kicked off an age of the dance craze known as voguing. (Netflix) Hide Caption 3 of 33

Photos: "The Five Heartbeats" : Nights like this we wish the film about a male singing group starring Michael Wright, Leon, Robert Townsend, Harry J. Lennix and Tico Wells was streaming all day. It's a fan favorite. (Netflix) Hide Caption 4 of 33

Photos: "American Crime Story: The People v O.J. Simpson" : The limited series was just part of our continued fascination with one of the biggest crime stories of the century. (Netflix) Hide Caption 5 of 33

Photos: "Superbad" : Michael Cera and Jonah Hill star as a pair of teens whose party plans go awry. (Netflix) Hide Caption 6 of 33

Photos: "Milk" : Sean Penn stars as gay activist Harvey Milk who became California's first openly gay elected official. (Netflix) Hide Caption 7 of 33

Photos: "Girl Meets World" season 3: August Maturo, Danielle Fishel, Ben Savage, and Rowan Blanchard star in this series about the life of the daughter of two characters from the hit '90s show "Boy Meets World." (Netflix) Hide Caption 8 of 33

Photos: "Mike Birbiglia: Thank God For Jokes" : The stand up comic and "Orange is the New Black" star gets a new comedy special. (Netflix) Hide Caption 9 of 33

Photos: "The American President" : Michael Douglas and director Rob Reiner came together for this political drama. (Hulu) Hide Caption 10 of 33

Photos: "Black Hawk Down" : Based on a true story, an elite group of American soldiers are sent to Somalia on a critical mission with dire consequences. (Hulu) Hide Caption 11 of 33

Photos: "The Care Bears Movie" : The bears watch over a pair of siblings and have to deal with an evil wizard in this animated film. (Hulu) Hide Caption 12 of 33

Photos: "Chocolat" : Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche star in this romantic film based on the popular novel of the same name by Joanne Harris. (Hulu) Hide Caption 13 of 33

Photos: "Judgement Day" : Mario Van Peebles, Suzy Amis and Ice-T star in this direct to video sci-fi action film. (Hulu) Hide Caption 14 of 33

Photos: "I Love You Phillip Morris" : Rodrigo Santoro and Jim Carrey star in this drama about a con man who finds love in prison. (Hulu) Hide Caption 15 of 33

Photos: "Golden Girls" complete series : The antics of a group of senior housemates in Miami made for a hit in the late '80s/early '90s. ‎Estelle Getty, ‎Rue McClanahan , ‎Bea Arthur and ‎Betty White starred. (Hulu) Hide Caption 16 of 33

Photos: "UnREAL" Season 2 : This Lifetime series gives fans a fictionalized version of a popular reality dating show. (Hulu) Hide Caption 17 of 33

Photos: "Untamed Heart." : Rosie Perez, Christian Slater and Marisa Tomei star in this romantic drama about a shy guy who finds love with a beauty school student. (Hulu) Hide Caption 18 of 33

Photos: "The Americans" Season 4: Keri Russell is KGB operative Elizabeth Jennings in this FX series set during the Cold War. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 19 of 33

Photos: "Captain Fantastic" : Tragedy forces an unconventional family to examine itself in this dramedy. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 20 of 33

Photos: "Devious Maids" Season 4 : Mystery and drama collide in this series about the lives of a group of Latina maids. (Hulu) Hide Caption 21 of 33

Photos: "Teen Wolf": Michael Fox stars as a teen who must navigate high school as a werewolf in this 1985 comedy. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 22 of 33

Photos: "Thelma and Louise" : Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon set the standard for women buddy movies with this film about a pair who embark on an epic road trip. (Amazon Prime, Hulu) Hide Caption 23 of 33

Photos: "Hook" : Dustin Hoffman is Captain Hook in this 1991 fantasy adventure, which also starred Robin Williams as Peter Pan. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 24 of 33

Photos: "The Collection" : Richard Coyle stars in this series set in a post war Paris fashion house. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 25 of 33

Photos: "Author: The JT Leroy Story": This doc tells the behind-the-scenes story of literary phenom JT Leroy. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 26 of 33

Photos: "Pretty in Pink" : Director John Hughes ruled the teen movie market in the '80s and this film starring Jon Cryer and Molly Ringwald is part of his impressive cannon. (Amazon Prime, Hulu) Hide Caption 27 of 33

Photos: "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" Season 1: Bee gives her views on current events in this popular satirical news show. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 28 of 33

Photos: "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason" : This 1999 sequel continued the adventures of a loveable but unlucky-in-love British singleton. (HBO Now) Hide Caption 29 of 33

Photos: "Do The Right Thing" : Spike Lee both starred in and directed this 1989 film about an explosive summer day in New York City. (HBO Now)

Hide Caption 30 of 33

Photos: "The World According To Garp" : John Lithgow and Robin Williams star in this drama based on the John Irving novel of the same title. (HBO Now) Hide Caption 31 of 33

Photos: "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" : Anne Hathaway returns to costar with Héctor Elizondo in this sequel about an American born princess. (HBO Now) Hide Caption 32 of 33