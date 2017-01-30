Breaking News

Miss France beats Haiti and Colombia to clinch Miss Universe title

(CNN)Miss France is the new Miss Universe.

Decked out in a gold-sequined gown, 24-year-old dental surgery student Iris Mittenaere beat 12 other finalists to take the crown. As Miss Universe, she will be campaigning for dental and oral care around the world.
"This sash is not only a sash," said Mittenaere, who is from Northern France, in a Miss Universe interview after the pageant. "This is something to help people, to understand people."
    Contestant Iris Mittenaere of France is crowned the new Miss Universe by former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines.
    Photos: Miss France wins Miss Universe
    Contestant Iris Mittenaere of France is crowned the new Miss Universe by former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    Miss Universe winner Mittenaere presents during the pageant's national costume and preliminary competition at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26.
    Photos: Miss France wins Miss Universe
    Miss Universe winner Mittenaere presents during the pageant's national costume and preliminary competition at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    Miss Universe contestant Andrea Tovar of Colombia presents during the national costume and preliminary competition.
    Photos: Miss France wins Miss Universe
    Miss Universe contestant Andrea Tovar of Colombia presents during the national costume and preliminary competition.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    Miss Universe contestant Le Hang of Vietnam presents during the national costume and preliminary competition.
    Photos: Miss France wins Miss Universe
    Miss Universe contestant Le Hang of Vietnam presents during the national costume and preliminary competition.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    Miss Universe contestant Johanna Acs of Germany presents during the national costume and preliminary competition.
    Photos: Miss France wins Miss Universe
    Miss Universe contestant Johanna Acs of Germany presents during the national costume and preliminary competition.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    Miss Universe contestant Jenny Kim of South Korea presents during the national costume and preliminary competition.
    Photos: Miss France wins Miss Universe
    Miss Universe contestant Jenny Kim of South Korea presents during the national costume and preliminary competition.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    Miss Universe Keity Drenan of Panama during the national costume presentation in the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant.
    Photos: Miss France wins Miss Universe
    Miss Universe Keity Drenan of Panama during the national costume presentation in the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    Miss Universe contestants in their swimsuits during the preliminary competition on January 26.
    Photos: Miss France wins Miss Universe
    Miss Universe contestants in their swimsuits during the preliminary competition on January 26.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    Miss Universe contestants in their swimsuits during the preliminary competition.
    Photos: Miss France wins Miss Universe
    Miss Universe contestants in their swimsuits during the preliminary competition.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    Miss Universe contestants in their swimsuits during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant.
    Photos: Miss France wins Miss Universe
    Miss Universe contestants in their swimsuits during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    Miss Universe contestant Le Hang (R) of Vietnam in her long gown along with other candidates during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant.
    Photos: Miss France wins Miss Universe
    Miss Universe contestant Le Hang (R) of Vietnam in her long gown along with other candidates during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    Four days later, at the final judging, Miss Universe candidate Iris Mittenaere (R) of France reacts after being named Miss Universe over fellow candidate, first runner-up Raquel Pellisier of Haiti (L).
    Photos: Miss France wins Miss Universe
    Four days later, at the final judging, Miss Universe candidate Iris Mittenaere (R) of France reacts after being named Miss Universe over fellow candidate, first runner-up Raquel Pellisier of Haiti (L).
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    Mittenaere walks on stage after being crowned the winner of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.
    Photos: Miss France wins Miss Universe
    Mittenaere walks on stage after being crowned the winner of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    The new Miss Universe (centre R) is congratulated by the other candidates after being crowned at the pageant, on Monday.
    Photos: Miss France wins Miss Universe
    The new Miss Universe (centre R) is congratulated by the other candidates after being crowned at the pageant, on Monday.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    Mittenaere is embraced by former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines (L) after winning the Miss Universe pageant.
    Photos: Miss France wins Miss Universe
    Mittenaere is embraced by former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines (L) after winning the Miss Universe pageant.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    Mittenaere (R) of France is crowned the new Miss Universe on Monday, January 30.
    Photos: Miss France wins Miss Universe
    Mittenaere (R) of France is crowned the new Miss Universe on Monday, January 30.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    The new Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere of France waves to photographers during a press conference after being crowned the winner.
    Photos: Miss France wins Miss Universe
    The new Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere of France waves to photographers during a press conference after being crowned the winner.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    First and second runner-ups were Miss Haiti (Raquel Pelissier) and Miss Colombia (Andrea Tovar). The top finalists hailed from Kenya, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Panama, Colombia, Phillippines, Canada, Brazil, France, Haiti, Thailand and the U.S.
      The pageant changed its format this year; it had 12 instead of 13 finalists, and counted online votes from the Miss Universe app and Twitter.
      This was the first time Sierra Leone entered the competition and was represented by Hawa Kamara, 2013 Miss West Africa. Miss Canada, Siera Bearchell, also made headlines for taking on trolls who body-shamed her for her size.
      The annual pageant was held on Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. Host Steve Harvey joked on the show that he got the winner right this year, after last year's snafu of getting it wrong. Rapper Flo Rida and R&B group Boys II Men provided entertainment.
