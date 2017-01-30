(CNN) Miss France is the new Miss Universe.

Decked out in a gold-sequined gown, 24-year-old dental surgery student Iris Mittenaere beat 12 other finalists to take the crown. As Miss Universe, she will be campaigning for dental and oral care around the world.

"This sash is not only a sash," said Mittenaere, who is from Northern France, in a Miss Universe interview after the pageant. "This is something to help people, to understand people."

Photos: Miss France wins Miss Universe Contestant Iris Mittenaere of France is crowned the new Miss Universe by former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines. Miss Universe winner Mittenaere presents during the pageant's national costume and preliminary competition at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26. Miss Universe contestants in their swimsuits during the preliminary competition on January 26. Four days later, at the final judging, Miss Universe candidate Iris Mittenaere (R) of France reacts after being named Miss Universe over fellow candidate, first runner-up Raquel Pellisier of Haiti (L). Mittenaere walks on stage after being crowned the winner of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila. The new Miss Universe (centre R) is congratulated by the other candidates after being crowned at the pageant, on Monday. Mittenaere is embraced by former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines (L) after winning the Miss Universe pageant. Mittenaere (R) of France is crowned the new Miss Universe on Monday, January 30. The new Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere of France waves to photographers during a press conference after being crowned the winner.

First and second runner-ups were Miss Haiti (Raquel Pelissier) and Miss Colombia (Andrea Tovar). The top finalists hailed from Kenya, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Panama, Colombia, Phillippines, Canada, Brazil, France, Haiti, Thailand and the U.S.

The pageant changed its format this year; it had 12 instead of 13 finalists, and counted online votes from the Miss Universe app and Twitter.

