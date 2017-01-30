Breaking News

Candid photos from SAG Awards 2017

Updated 2:13 PM ET, Mon January 30, 2017

Emma Stone in the spotlight.
Here's looking at Denzel Washington as he celebrates his best actor award for "Fences."
"Stranger Things" cast members Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo showed dapper style on the red carpet.
No doubt about the star power of these two. Friends and "Doubt" co-stars Meryl Streep and Viola Davis take a moment to catch up.
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown enjoying her moment.
It was date night on the red carpet for Emily Blunt and John Krasinski as the couple stops to take photos for fans.
"9 to 5" co-stars and long-time friends Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton exit the stage after Tomlin was honored with the Screen Actors Guild lifetime achievement award.
Sophia Bush is pretty in pink.
"The Crown" star John Lithgow celebrates his Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by an actor in a drama series.
The cast of "Orange is the New Black" celebrates the show's win for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series backstage.
"OITNB" star Diane Guerrero has a glam moment backstage.
Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer show their excitement for their "Hidden Figures" win.
"The Night Of" star Riz Ahmed takes a moment backstage to do a little writing.
Glenn Powell, Jim Parsons, Taraji P. Henson, and Aldis Hodge, co-recipients of the outstanding cast in a motion picture award for "Hidden Figures."
Check out some of our favorite moments from the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.