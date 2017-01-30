Azealia Banks sets her sights on Rihanna in latest feud

Story highlights Azealia Banks ignited a social media war with Rihanna over President Donald Trump's immigration ban

Banks allegedly posted Rihanna's phone number along with a series of explicit Instagram posts aimed at the singer

(CNN) Azealia Banks has kicked off another celebrity feud.

The rapper ignited a social media battle with Rihanna after she tweeted her opposition to President Donald Trump's temporary ban of immigrants from seven predominately Muslim countries.

"Disgusted," Rihanna tweeted. "The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!"

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

Banks then took to Instagram on Sunday to slam Rihanna in a series of expletive-filled posts -- eventually posting what she claimed was Rihanna's phone number.