Philippines' Duterte orders police to 'cleanse' ranks amidst murder scandal

Story highlights Duterte to dissolve anti-drugs units within the Philippines police

South Korean businessman allegedly kidnapped and murdered by rogue cops

(CNN) President Rodrigo Duterte has called for a total overhaul of the Philippine National Police in the wake of the alleged brutal killing of a South Korean businessman by corrupt police officials.

"Cleanse your ranks. Review their cases. Give me a list of who the scalawags are," Duterte said in a press conference late Sunday night.

Last week, Duterte apologized to South Korean investors and South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines, Kim Jae-Shin, for the murder of Jee Ick-joo and promised swift retribution.

"I am very sorry for that sordid incident. But I can assure you; policemen -- I will not let you get away," he said according to CNN Philippines.

On Sunday, he gave any suspects still at large 48 hours to surrender, threatening to put a 5 million peso 'dead-or-alive' bounty on their heads.

Read More