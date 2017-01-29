Myanmar government adviser shot dead at airport

Hong Kong (CNN) A government legal adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's government and prominent voice for religious harmony in Myanmar was killed by a lone gunman Sunday afternoon, state-run MRTV reported.

U Ko Ni, a Supreme Court Advocate, was shot in the head at point-blank range outside Yangon International Airport. He was rushed to Yangon Hospital and did not regain consciousness.

Police at the scene detained a suspect, later identifying him as a 52-year-old man from the city of Mandalay. Pictures show U Ko Ni moments before the trigger was pulled, cradling a young child as he entered a taxi.

Police and security personnel stand guard at the scene of the shooting near the entrance of the Yangon International Airport.

A member of Southeast Asian country's Muslim minority, U Ko Ni was returning from a state-sponsored trip to Indonesia. He had taken part in a panel discussion about religious violence in the Myanmar's Rakhine State.

Some 65,000 Rohingya Muslims have been forced out of Myanmar and into Bangladesh since October, when military "clearance operations" began to root out suspected terrorists within the 1 million strong stateless group.

Not only those responsible for death of #U Ko Ni brought to justice but all those killing, torturing, raping innocent people in #Myanmar! — Yanghee Lee (@YangheeLeeSKKU) January 29, 2017

