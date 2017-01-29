Watch: Hundreds of protesters sing 'This land is your land'

Breaking News

By Eric Levenson, Sarah Jorgensen and Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 8:01 PM ET, Sun January 29, 2017

(CNN)Protesters outside Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday broke into a rendition of Woody Guthrie's folk classic "This Land Is Your Land" in solidarity with detained travelers on Sunday.

The song came during a protest against President Donald Trump's executive order, which suspended refugees as well as travel from seven Middle Eastern countries. The rapid timing of the order left scores of people from those seven countries stranded in legal limbo at US airports.
    "This Land Is Your Land" was originally recorded in 1944 and was written as a retort to "God Bless America," which irritated Guthrie, according to NPR.
      Protesters in Philadelphia also chanted "no hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here."
      Police shut down two lanes of traffic to accommodate the crowd while passing vehicles honked in support.