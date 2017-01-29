A Syrian teen was headed to MIT and then came the ban

(CNN) Mahmoud Hassan was ecstatic when he got the acceptance letter.

All through high school, the 18-year-old had one goal in mind: get an engineering degree from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

But Hassan is from Damascus, Syria. And Friday, he had his hopes crushed through no fault of his own.

When President Trump signed an executive order on immigration, temporarily banning citizens from certain Muslim-majority countries, Syria was one of the seven.

"Now Trump's orders will prevent me from going there," he told CNN. "My dreams are basically ruined."

