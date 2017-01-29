Miliband: Travel ban is ISIS 'propaganda gift'

Story highlights David Miliband says Trump's travel ban only benefits ISIS and al Qaeda

Miliband: "This plays into their core narrative of a clash of civilization,"

Miliband, the President of the International Rescue Committee, says refugees are now "left in limbo"

(CNN) The head of a refugee assistance group said Sunday that Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees from entering the US was a "propaganda gift" to ISIS and al Qaeda.

David Miliband, the president of the International Rescue Committee -- a humanitarian aid and refugee assistance group -- and a former British foreign minister, told CNN's Fareed Zakaria that "hasty process always produces harmful policy."

"Sixty thousand refugees, we think, around the world have passed the extensive security vetting system that exists for anyone wanting to enter the US as a refugee," he said

Now, he said these people "are left in limbo."

"They will be knocking on the doors of embassies saying, 'Where do I stand?'"

