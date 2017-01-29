Story highlights Federer won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

He entered match with 2-6 record against Nadal in slam finals

Federer wins his first major since Wimbledon 2012

Melbourne, Australia (CNN) Even for the legendary Roger Federer, this was — nearly — unbelievable.

After missing the second half of last season with a knee injury, the Swiss star came back in style by winning the Australian Open Sunday and turning the tables on nemesis Rafael Nadal with a gripping 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory in just over 3 1/2 hours.

The match marked an extraordinary comeback for the players, both of whom have battled recent injuries and are older than most of their fellow tournament opponents.

Rafael Nadal, left, congratulates Roger Federer after the match.

The old-time rivals thanked each other after the match, basking in their comebacks together.

"I don't think either one of us believed we were going to be in the finals at the Australian Open... four, five months ago, and here we stand in the finals," Federer said after the match.

Read More