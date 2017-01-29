Story highlights Federer won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

He entered match with 2-6 record against Nadal in slam finals

Federer wins his first major since Wimbledon 2012

Melbourne, Australia (CNN) Even for the legendary Roger Federer, this was — nearly — unbelievable.

After missing the second half of last season with a knee injury, the Swiss star came back in style by winning the Australian Open Sunday and turning the tables on nemesis Rafael Nadal with a gripping 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory in just over 3 1/2 hours.

The match between the titans lived up to the justifiable hype.

He wept when losing to Nadal in the 2009 Australian Open final in five sets; this time there were tears of joy from Federer.

Never in his "wildest dreams" did the Swiss even expect to make the final, especially since he was handed a tough draw. So what must the 35-year-old — the second oldest man behind Ken Rosewall to win a major in the Open Era — have been thinking when bagging his record-extending 18th major and first since Wimbledon in 2012?

