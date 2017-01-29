Story highlights
- South Africa wins Wellington Sevens
- Beats Fiji 26-5 in final
- Blitzboks lead HSBC World Series
(CNN)South Africa's Blitzboks thrashed Olympic champion Fiji 26-5 to win the Wellington Sevens Sunday and extend its lead in the HSBC World Series.
Runner-up twice in the last three years, a rampant South Africa team made no mistake this time after dominating the two-day tournament with 174 points in its six matches and only 22 conceded.
Victory in the final was the second of the weekend over Fiji, having beaten the Pacific Islanders by 31-12 in pool play Saturday.
After three rounds of the series, the Blitzboks hold a 12-point lead on defending champion Fiji, with England in third place.
"Hats off to the guys, we played some phenomenal rugby," captain Philip Snyman told the official HSBC World Sevens website.
His side scored four tries in a one-sided final, with Seabelo Senatla crossing for the second to take him to a team all-time record of 180.
"We have one big happy family and put our bodies on the line for each other," he said.
Ruhan Nel sealed the triumph with two tries as South Africa won its first title in Wellington since 2002.
Scotland claimed the third-place play-off 28-22 over Canada, with both teams surprise semifinalists.
Scotland beat England 14-12 in an all-British quarter final, while host New Zealand, winner at the Westpac Stadium for the past three years, went out at that stage to Fiji.
The Sevens World Series circuit moves to Sydney next week, an event already sold out.