(CNN) South Africa's Blitzboks thrashed Olympic champion Fiji 26-5 to win the Wellington Sevens Sunday and extend its lead in the HSBC World Series.

Runner-up twice in the last three years, a rampant South Africa team made no mistake this time after dominating the two-day tournament with 174 points in its six matches and only 22 conceded.

Victory in the final was the second of the weekend over Fiji, having beaten the Pacific Islanders by 31-12 in pool play Saturday.

🎯 180 🎯@seabelo_senatla breaks the @Blitzboks try-scoring record, getting his 180th in the final of the #WellySevens pic.twitter.com/3HBmQS1ykP — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 29, 2017

After three rounds of the series, the Blitzboks hold a 12-point lead on defending champion Fiji, with England in third place.

"Hats off to the guys, we played some phenomenal rugby," captain Philip Snyman told the official HSBC World Sevens website.

