US servicemember killed in raid on al Qaeda in Yemen

(CNN) A US servicemember died of wounds suffered during a raid in Yemen against al Qaeda -- the first American combat death under President Donald Trump, US Central Command said Sunday.

Three other servicemembers also were wounded.

A US military official said the raid was not directed against specific individuals, but aimed at "site exploitation," a military term to describe intelligence-gathering actions.

Sources in Yemen told CNN that three senior al Qaeda leaders were among those killed. That was later confirmed by a US official.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our elite servicemembers," Commander of US Central Command Gen. Joseph Votel said. "The sacrifices are very profound in our fight against terrorists who threaten innocent peoples across the globe."

