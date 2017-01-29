US servicemember killed in raid on al Qaeda in Yemen

(CNN) A US servicemember died of wounds suffered during a raid in Yemen against al Qaeda -- the first American combat death under President Donald Trump, US Central Command announced Sunday.

Three other servicemembers also were wounded in the raid.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our elite servicemembers," said Commander of US Central Command Gen. Joseph Votel. "The sacrifices are very profound in our fight against terrorists who threaten innocent peoples across the globe."

Central Command said a US military aircraft assisting in the operation experienced a hard landing at a nearby location, resulting in an additional US injury. That aircraft was unable to fly after the landing. It was then intentionally destroyed in place.

The operation resulted in an estimated 14 members of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) being killed and the capture of information that will likely provide insight into the planning of future terror plots.

