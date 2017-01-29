Priebus: Green card holders will be allowed into US

Story highlights Priebus said: "As far as green card holders moving forward, it doesn't affect them"

"All those still in airports expected to be admitted," Schumer tweeted.

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's administration says green card holders -- including those detained at airports across the United States in the wake of Trump's ban on travel from seven nations -- will be allowed into the country.

However, he later added: "If you're traveling back and forth you're going to be subjected to further screening."

Green card holders from the seven banned countries, when they land, will undergo additional security screening, including an interview and having their fingerprints checked, sources told CNN. If there are no red flags, then they would be allowed entry.

So far, DHS officials say 81 green card holders have been allowed in and none have been denied entry.

