Trump's travel ban: Live updates

(CNN)On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries and suspending all refugee admissions.
The order has triggered protests and legal challenges nationwide. Read on for the latest updates.
• Countries affected: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia
