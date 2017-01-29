Breaking News

Trump's travel ban: Live updates

By Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 4:28 PM ET, Sun January 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

    JUST WATCHED

    Protesters storm airports nationwide

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

(CNN)On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries and suspending all refugee admissions.

The order has triggered protests and legal challenges nationwide. Read on for the latest updates.
• Countries affected: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia
    • Read more: Full text of what the ban says
      • Read more: What immigrants and green card holders need to know
      Read More
      • Read more: Judge temporarily blocks parts of ban from taking effect
      • Read more: Inside the confusion of the ban's implementation