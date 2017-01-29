Trump halts refugee program; Trudeau tweets they're welcome in Canada

(CNN) While many in the United States, caught off-guard by President Trump's executive order on immigration, protested and heaped condemnation, the neighbor to the north took a decidedly different tack.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his country's open-door policy on refugees in a series of tweets.

"To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith," the first, posted Saturday afternoon said. "Diversity is our strength."

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

A second posted on Trudeau's Twitter feed showed him greeting a Syrian refugee. "#WelcomeToCanada," it read.