Washington (CNN) A big Trump promise NOT kept in the opening blitz, a coming conflict between the White House and fiscal conservatives, confusion in the health care sector and outrage about Trump's travel ban executive action: all that and more in today's Inside Politics forecast.

1) In a flurry of executive actions, one step not taken raises eyebrows

Trump supporters have reason to cheer: his early executive actions have been focused on keeping big campaign promises -- whether the issue is Obamacare, immigration or refugees.

But there was an action not taken, at least not in the first wave, that is causing some agitation among members of the President's base.

In the campaign, he promised to reverse President Obama's executive action that protected so-called Dreamers -- undocumented people here in the United States who were illegally brought across the border when they were too young to have made that judgment for themselves.

Julie Hirschfeld Davis of The New York Times shared reporting that the Dreamer issue is likely to be dealt with as part of a broader action by Congress -- and that isn't sitting well with some Trump supporters.

"This is already causing consternation in Donald Trump's base. They would like to hear him say he was going to scrap that on day one and that it was illegal," explains Davis.

"But what we're hearing about is more talk of the potential deal, having congress address these 800,000 people. In exchange, he would do something tougher on enforcement, than he has done in executive orders."

2) 'King of Debt' on collision course with fiscal conservatives

In his real estate business, President Trump embraced the "King of Debt:" label as part of a deal-making style he says delivered great success. It is a label now of deep concern to fiscal conservatives hoping having a Republican in the White House means they can make inroads on deficit and debt issues.

The new President has several ambitious goals with a big price tag -- from a $1 trillion infrastructure plan to perhaps $15 billion for a border wall plus whatever it costs to replace Obamacare.

Matt Viser of The Boston Globe noted the irony -- and the political clashes just around the corner.

"What is missing is any talk about the federal debt, which was a driving issue for so long from this Republican congress," Viser reports. "He said a balanced budget is fine, but sometimes you have to fuel the well to get the economy going. That sounds a lot like Barack Obama eight years ago, who argued for stimulus."

3) Congress is confused about next chapter of health care -- and so is the industry

We know Republicans in Congress are deeply divided over how to replace Obamacare, and a bit confused about the early steps and policy wishes of the new Trump White House.

And guess what? The health care industry is confused, too, uncertain over the direction the Washington debate is going to take.

Abby Philip of The Washington Post shared reporting on how the industry -- which was extremely active in the debate over the Affordable Care Act, is trying to sort out how it needs to engage in the replacement debate.

"I talked to a lot of folks in the health care industry this week who also told me that they really have no idea where the White House stands on some of these key issues. That, plus Republicans not really knowing where to go forward, has really caused even more consternation among the health care industry," divulges Phillip.

"The folks who have to basically implement what goes on on the Hill, they have a couple more months until early summer, late spring, to come up with their plans for 2018. They have been keeping their powder dry, up until this point. But that could very well change in the coming weeks and months if they feel there's continually a lack of communication on the White House side and congressional side about how to move forward."

4) They risked their lives to help the U.S. military, and then were told new Trump order bars them from U.S.

Among those held up in the early hours of the new Trump immigration ban: an Iraqi who risked his life to serve as a translator for the U.S. military.

Jackie Kucinich of The Daily Beast said outrage over that move was palpable as she spoke to humanitarian and other organizations about the early impact of the new Trump move.

"These are the people that were translators in Iraq for U.S. troops. These visas are vetted by every major intelligence agency. A lot of them have to take polygraphs," says Kucinich. To add, she explained, "they could be in danger going back to where they are from."

5) GOP establishment sources claim recruiting success in big 2018 Senate battle

Being friendly with President Trump is not going to spare West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin from being a prime 2018 Republican target.

Those midterm elections will decide whether the GOP holds its tiny Senate majority, and Trump's big win in West Virginia makes it an obvious target.

And now, GOP establishment forces are claiming a big recruiting win. These sources, speaking to CNN on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said GOP Rep. Evan Jenkins has committed to seeking the Senate seat.

He would undoubtedly face a GOP primary. The state's attorney general is among those who have said they are looking at the race.

Jenkins is viewed by the establishment forces as the strongest general election candidate, and they are following a strategy used successfully in several 2016 Senate contests, promising fund-raising and other help, like SupePAC support.