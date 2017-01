The week in politics

Hameed Khalid Darweesh, left, during a press conference with Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez on Saturday, January 28, at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. Darweesh has worked with the US military in Iraq and was granted a visa to come to the US but was detained upon arrival. He was released Saturday afternoon, but many other recent arrivals are still being detained . See the faces of those affected by President Trump's travel ban