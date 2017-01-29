Photos: The week in politics Hameed Khalid Darweesh, left, during a press conference with Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez on Saturday, January 28, at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. Darweesh has worked with the US military in Iraq and was granted a visa to come to the US but was detained upon arrival. He was released Saturday afternoon, but many other recent arrivals are still being detained . See the faces of those affected by President Trump's travel ban Hide Caption 1 of 16

Photos: The week in politics Seven activists affiliated with the environmental organization Greenpeace climbed a construction crane near the White House and unfurled a "resist" banner to protest Donald Trump's presidency on Wednesday, January 25. Hide Caption 3 of 16

Photos: The week in politics A border-patrol agent stands near a fence separating Juarez, Mexico, from Sunland Park, New Mexico, on Wednesday, January 25. President Trump has promised to build a border wall between Mexico and the United States. Hide Caption 4 of 16

Photos: The week in politics US Rep. Mick Mulvaney -- Trump's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget -- testifies during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, January 24. Mulvaney didn't back off his views that entitlement programs need revamping to survive -- and he didn't back away from some of his past statements on the matter. Trump, during his campaign, pledged not to touch Social Security or Medicare. Hide Caption 5 of 16

Photos: The week in politics Business leaders meet with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House on Monday, January 23. Trump promised the group that he planned to cut corporate taxes "massively" and slash regulations to give companies incentives to stay in the United States. But he also warned them they would face a steep border tax if they take their manufacturing abroad. Hide Caption 6 of 16

Photos: The week in politics Linda McMahon, former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, is sworn in during her Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, January 24. She has been chosen by Trump to lead the Small Business Administration. Hide Caption 7 of 16

Photos: The week in politics Trump sits at his desk on Air Force One after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Thursday, January 26. Hide Caption 8 of 16

Photos: The week in politics South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley takes the oath of office as she becomes the US Ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday, January 25. She was approved with wide bipartisan support, 96-4. See all of Trump's nominees Hide Caption 9 of 16

Photos: The week in politics Activists protest as Trump attends a Republican retreat in Philadelphia on Thursday, January 26. Hide Caption 10 of 16

Photos: The week in politics White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer calls on a reporter during the daily briefing at the White House on Wednesday, January 25. Spicer answered questions about immigration, homeland security and other topics. Hide Caption 11 of 16

Photos: The week in politics US Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen Pence and their daughter Charlotte Pence arrive for a rally on the National Mall before the start of the 44th annual March for Life , Friday, January 27 in Washington. Hide Caption 12 of 16

Photos: The week in politics Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks at a news conference Wednesday, January 25, where he addressed issues related to the city's murder rate. President Trump has threatened to "send in the Feds" if Chicago "doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on." Emanuel said he welcomed the idea of greater federal assistance. He said federal authorities already play an integral role in fighting crime in the city, referencing the transport of guns across state lines, among other areas. Hide Caption 13 of 16

Photos: The week in politics Trump holds up a letter Sunday, January 22, that was left for him by former President Barack Obama. Hide Caption 14 of 16

Photos: The week in politics Actor and performance artist Shia LaBeouf live-streams his Trump protest in New York on Tuesday, January 24. He was charged with misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation after getting in a scuffle with an anti-Trump protester. Hide Caption 15 of 16