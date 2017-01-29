Trump set to make his Supreme Court pick as part of a frenetic Week 2

Story highlights Trump previously said his Supreme Court pick would come on Thursday

Aides now say they expect it to come sooner

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has settled on his first Supreme Court nominee and is poised to reveal his selection early this week, two officials say, in an announcement that many inside the White House hope could change the subject from a weekend of thundering criticism over the executive order on immigration.

While Trump said last week he would make his choice known on Thursday, aides say they expect it to come sooner.

A confirmation team, comprised of senior Republican advisers with deep experience in previous administrations and Capitol Hill, is prepared for an announcement as soon as Monday, but aides cautioned that Trump will make the ultimate decision on timing.

"Our world changes constantly but there is a very good chance we are announcing early this week unless (President Trump) changes his mind about who," a senior adviser told CNN.

