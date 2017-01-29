Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting

Story highlights Trump said America would continue showing "compassion to those fleeing oppression"

"This is not about religion -- this is about terror and keeping our country safe," he said

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump insisted Sunday his travel ban on certain Muslim-majority nations would protect the United States from terrorists, after a weekend of outrage and confusion over the move.

In an afternoon statement, Trump wrote the country would continue showing "compassion to those fleeing oppression."

"America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave," he wrote. "We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say."

He pushed back on criticism suggesting his executive order amounts to the "Muslim ban" he proposed as a candidate.

"To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting," he wrote. "This is not about religion -- this is about terror and keeping our country safe."

