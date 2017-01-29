Breaking News

Trump's roller coaster first week of diplomacy

By Kevin Liptak, CNN White House Producer

Updated 9:37 PM ET, Sun January 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump speaks on executive order travel ban nr_00001307
trump speaks on executive order travel ban nr_00001307

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Travel ban working out very nicely

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Travel ban working out very nicely 01:07

Story highlights

  • May hailed Trump as a populist savior
  • The glow of Trump's diplomatic coming-out has faded

Washington (CNN)As President Donald Trump concluded lunch with his British counterpart Friday, he appeared so enthralled at successfully executing his first bout of face-to-face diplomacy that he asked an aide to file away the menu card for safekeeping.

"Keep that safe," he said, according to a UK official. "I had lunch with the British prime minister."
    Indeed, after a meal of braised beef and his favorite iceberg wedge salad, Trump had reason to believe his debut as a statesman was a singular success.
      Judge blocks part of Trump&#39;s immigration order
      Judge blocks part of Trump's immigration order

        JUST WATCHED

        Judge blocks part of Trump's immigration order

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Judge blocks part of Trump's immigration order 02:01
      Resistance to Trump's travel ban mounts
      During an 18-minute news conference, he stuck rigidly to script touting the transatlantic special relationship, never veering into the conspiratorial areas that had distracted him the week prior. UK Prime Minister Theresa May, meanwhile, hailed him as a populist savior and announced the British Queen had invited him to London.
      Read More
      Two days and seven phone calls later, the glow of Trump's diplomatic coming-out has faded.
      As he convened call after call to foreign capitals this weekend, it became clear his travel ban on certain Muslim-majority nations would create rifts with some of the United States' closest partners -- including with May herself -- and threaten to isolate Trump, the newest member of the global leaders' club.
      British diplomats, Muslim figures condemn Trump&#39;s travel ban
      Trump travel ban: British diplomats, Muslim figures condemn order
      Sitting stone-faced at his paper-strewn Resolute Desk Saturday, Trump sipped from a glass of Diet Coke as the businesslike German chancellor Angela Merkel explained US obligations under the Geneva Convention. The agreement requires the US to accept refugees from war-torn nations, Merkel made clear in her notoriously restrained manner.
      "The German Chancellor explained that policy to the US President," said her spokesman Steffen Seibert. "She is convinced that the necessary, decisive battle against terrorism does not justify a general suspicion against people of a certain origin or a certain religion."
      Already skeptical of Merkel for her close ties to his predecessor, President Barack Obama, Trump as recently as two weeks ago was chastising the German leader for her "very catastrophic mistake ... taking all of these illegals."
      How&#39;s Trump doing? Depends what side you&#39;re on
      How's he doing? Depends which side you're on_00012822

        JUST WATCHED

        How's Trump doing? Depends what side you're on

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      How's Trump doing? Depends what side you're on 02:37
      Trump set to make his Supreme Court pick as part of a frenetic Week 2
      A person familiar with his reaction said the President chafed at Merkel's lecture.
      She was only the first in a string of leaders who raised the refugee issue to Trump this weekend. Officials at the White House had booked a full slate of calls, capitalizing on Trump's desire to work long hours and unwillingness to break from his new role. Even when his conversations were meant to occur in the privacy of his own residence, Trump nevertheless dressed in a suit and tie to place the calls from the Oval Office.
      But as he began dialing world leaders on Saturday, it became evident that his explosive directive to deny entry to refugees for 120 days, while also banning US travel for all citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, would cause problems with his allies.
      What it&#39;s like in the 7 countries on Trump&#39;s travel ban list
      What it's like in the 7 countries on Trump's travel ban list
      French President Francois Hollande told Trump that in "an unstable and uncertain world, withdrawal into oneself is a dead-end response," according to a statement from the Élysée Palace.
      Hollande, who speaks limited English, told Trump through a translator that democracies could only be defended "if we respect the principles that founded them, especially with the welcoming of refugees."
      Australia's Malcolm Turnbull used his phone call to ensure a refugee resettlement agreement signed last year would still be honored. Obama had encouraged Turnbull, a conservative, to develop close ties to Trump in a bid to stabilize the brash new leader.
      And May, less than 48 hours after she left the White House, was forced to denounce Trump's policy after British journalists harangued her during a news conference in the Turkish capital Ankara.
      "We do not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking," a spokesman for May said after her performance at the Turkey news conference was derided. A Downing Street spokesman said May had instructed her foreign and home secretaries to speak with their US counterparts to "protect the rights of British nationals."
      Hameed Khalid Darweesh, left, during a press conference with Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez on Saturday, January 28, at New York&#39;s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Darweesh has worked with the US military in Iraq and was granted a visa to come to the US but was detained upon arrival. He was released Saturday afternoon, but &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/29/politics/immigration-crisis-what-we-know/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;many other recent arrivals are still being detained&lt;/a&gt;. See the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/01/politics/immigration-ban-stories/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; faces of those affected by President Trump&#39;s travel ban&lt;/a&gt;.
      Photos: The week in politics
      Hameed Khalid Darweesh, left, during a press conference with Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez on Saturday, January 28, at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. Darweesh has worked with the US military in Iraq and was granted a visa to come to the US but was detained upon arrival. He was released Saturday afternoon, but many other recent arrivals are still being detained. See the faces of those affected by President Trump's travel ban.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 16
      US President Donald Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/23/politics/donald-trump-executive-orders-executive-actions/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;signs three executive orders&lt;/a&gt; in the White House Oval Office on Monday, January 23. The orders &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/23/politics/trans-pacific-partnership-trade-deal-withdrawal-trumps-first-executive-action-monday-sources-say/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;removed the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership,&lt;/a&gt; enacted a &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/12/news/economy/trump-federal-worker-freeze-promise/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;federal-employee hiring freeze&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/12/news/economy/trump-federal-worker-freeze-promise/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;reinstated the &quot;Mexico City policy&quot; on abortion funding.&lt;/a&gt; That policy bars international nongovernmental organizations from receiving US government funding if they perform or promote abortions.
      Photos: The week in politics
      US President Donald Trump signs three executive orders in the White House Oval Office on Monday, January 23. The orders removed the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, enacted a federal-employee hiring freeze and reinstated the "Mexico City policy" on abortion funding. That policy bars international nongovernmental organizations from receiving US government funding if they perform or promote abortions.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 16
      Seven activists affiliated with the environmental organization Greenpeace climbed a construction crane near the White House and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/25/politics/greenpeace-resist-crane-white-house/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;unfurled a &quot;resist&quot; banner&lt;/a&gt; to protest Donald Trump&#39;s presidency on Wednesday, January 25.
      Photos: The week in politics
      Seven activists affiliated with the environmental organization Greenpeace climbed a construction crane near the White House and unfurled a "resist" banner to protest Donald Trump's presidency on Wednesday, January 25.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 16
      A border-patrol agent stands near a fence separating Juarez, Mexico, from Sunland Park, New Mexico, on Wednesday, January 25. President Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/25/politics/donald-trump-build-wall-immigration-executive-orders/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has promised to build a border wall &lt;/a&gt;between Mexico and the United States.
      Photos: The week in politics
      A border-patrol agent stands near a fence separating Juarez, Mexico, from Sunland Park, New Mexico, on Wednesday, January 25. President Trump has promised to build a border wall between Mexico and the United States.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 16
      US Rep. Mick Mulvaney -- Trump&#39;s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget -- testifies during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, January 24. Mulvaney &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/24/politics/mick-mulvaney-hearings-omb/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;didn&#39;t back off his views&lt;/a&gt; that entitlement programs need revamping to survive -- and he didn&#39;t back away from some of his past statements on the matter. Trump, during his campaign, pledged not to touch Social Security or Medicare.
      Photos: The week in politics
      US Rep. Mick Mulvaney -- Trump's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget -- testifies during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, January 24. Mulvaney didn't back off his views that entitlement programs need revamping to survive -- and he didn't back away from some of his past statements on the matter. Trump, during his campaign, pledged not to touch Social Security or Medicare.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 16
      Business leaders meet with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House on Monday, January 23. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/23/politics/trump-business-leaders-border-tax/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;promised the group&lt;/a&gt; that he planned to cut corporate taxes &quot;massively&quot; and slash regulations to give companies incentives to stay in the United States. But he also warned them they would face a steep border tax if they take their manufacturing abroad.
      Photos: The week in politics
      Business leaders meet with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House on Monday, January 23. Trump promised the group that he planned to cut corporate taxes "massively" and slash regulations to give companies incentives to stay in the United States. But he also warned them they would face a steep border tax if they take their manufacturing abroad.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 16
      Linda McMahon, former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, is sworn in during her Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, January 24. She has been &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/07/politics/linda-mcmahon-picked-to-be-small-business-administrator/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;chosen by Trump&lt;/a&gt; to lead the Small Business Administration.
      Photos: The week in politics
      Linda McMahon, former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, is sworn in during her Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, January 24. She has been chosen by Trump to lead the Small Business Administration.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 16
      Trump sits at his desk on Air Force One after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Thursday, January 26.
      Photos: The week in politics
      Trump sits at his desk on Air Force One after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Thursday, January 26.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 16
      South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley takes the oath of office as she becomes the US Ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday, January 25. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/24/politics/nikki-haley-confirmation-vote-un-ambassador/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;She was approved&lt;/a&gt; with wide bipartisan support, 96-4. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/10/politics/gallery/trump-cabinet-confirmation-hearings/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See all of Trump&#39;s nominees&lt;/a&gt;
      Photos: The week in politics
      South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley takes the oath of office as she becomes the US Ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday, January 25. She was approved with wide bipartisan support, 96-4. See all of Trump's nominees
      Hide Caption
      9 of 16
      Activists protest as Trump attends a Republican retreat in Philadelphia on Thursday, January 26.
      Photos: The week in politics
      Activists protest as Trump attends a Republican retreat in Philadelphia on Thursday, January 26.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 16
      White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer calls on a reporter during the daily briefing at the White House on Wednesday, January 25. Spicer answered questions about immigration, homeland security and other topics.
      Photos: The week in politics
      White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer calls on a reporter during the daily briefing at the White House on Wednesday, January 25. Spicer answered questions about immigration, homeland security and other topics.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 16
      US Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen Pence and their daughter Charlotte Pence arrive for a rally on the National Mall before the start of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/27/politics/trump-march-for-life-call/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;44th annual March for Life&lt;/a&gt;, Friday, January 27 in Washington.
      Photos: The week in politics
      US Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen Pence and their daughter Charlotte Pence arrive for a rally on the National Mall before the start of the 44th annual March for Life, Friday, January 27 in Washington.
      Hide Caption
      12 of 16
      Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks at a news conference Wednesday, January 25, where he addressed issues related to the city&#39;s murder rate. President Trump has threatened to &quot;send in the Feds&quot; if Chicago &quot;doesn&#39;t fix the horrible &#39;carnage&#39; going on.&quot; Emanuel &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/24/politics/donald-trump-chicago-carnage/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said he welcomed the idea&lt;/a&gt; of greater federal assistance. He said federal authorities already play an integral role in fighting crime in the city, referencing the transport of guns across state lines, among other areas.
      Photos: The week in politics
      Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks at a news conference Wednesday, January 25, where he addressed issues related to the city's murder rate. President Trump has threatened to "send in the Feds" if Chicago "doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on." Emanuel said he welcomed the idea of greater federal assistance. He said federal authorities already play an integral role in fighting crime in the city, referencing the transport of guns across state lines, among other areas.
      Hide Caption
      13 of 16
      Trump holds up a letter Sunday, January 22, that was left for him by former President Barack Obama.
      Photos: The week in politics
      Trump holds up a letter Sunday, January 22, that was left for him by former President Barack Obama.
      Hide Caption
      14 of 16
      Actor and performance artist Shia LaBeouf live-streams his Trump protest in New York on Tuesday, January 24. He was charged with misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/26/entertainment/shia-labeouf-arrested-trump-rally/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after getting in a scuffle&lt;/a&gt; with an anti-Trump protester.
      Photos: The week in politics
      Actor and performance artist Shia LaBeouf live-streams his Trump protest in New York on Tuesday, January 24. He was charged with misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation after getting in a scuffle with an anti-Trump protester.
      Hide Caption
      15 of 16
      Trump walks from the Oval Office to board Marine One on Thursday, January 26.
      Photos: The week in politics
      Trump walks from the Oval Office to board Marine One on Thursday, January 26.
      Hide Caption
      16 of 16
      01 travel ban Hameed Khalid Darweesh 0102802 week in politics 012901 week in politics 012903 week in politics 012904 week in politics 012905 week in politics 012906 week in politics 012907 week in politics 012908 week in politics 012909 week in politics 012910 week in politics 0129Pence and family at Life March 012711 week in politics 012912 week in politics 012913 week in politics 012914 week in politics 0129
      Trump is operating without a secretary of state, however, as his nominee Rex Tillerson awaits confirmation by the US Senate. On Saturday he was also operating without his chief liaison to foreign governments, senior adviser Jared Kushner, whose Orthodox Jewish observation of the Sabbath prevents work or the use of technology.
      Kushner has assumed an outsized role in the West Wing, principally on foreign affairs, making his absence Saturday notable. Trump, who is also Kushner's father-in-law, has tasked him with managing relations with Mexico amid a dispute over the proposed border wall. He's also regarded by Trump allies in Washington as less ideological than other top advisers, like former Breitbart chairman Steve Bannon or conservative policy stalwart Steven Miller.
      Kushner was back in the Oval Office on Sunday as Trump faced a new round of phone calls, plus the news that an American commando had died in a shootout with al Qaeda militants in Yemen. The incident came during the first counterterrorism operation authorized by the new President. Trump, who signed off on the raid last week, nonetheless declared the mission successful in a statement, indicating the US had gathering valuable intelligence, despite the casualty.
      "Americans are saddened this morning with news that a life of a heroic service member has been taken in our fight against the evil of radical Islamic terrorism. My deepest thoughts and humblest prayers are with the family of this fallen service member," Trump said in a statement.
      US servicemember killed in raid on al Qaeda in Yemen
      US servicemember killed in raid on al Qaeda in Yemen
      Shortly after learning the news, Trump spoke with King Salman of Saudi Arabia, whose military has been battling Houthi militants in Yemen. A Saudi source said the refugee ban was expected to arise on the call.
      Trump also spoke with the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates, whose two flagship airlines have faced conflicting guidance in the wake of Trump's order.
      Instead of a cluttered nest of papers, Trump's desk on Sunday was neater. After a day of facing withering criticism, both on the phone and in the streets, only a single copy of the New York Post's Inauguration issue lay in front of him, the front page featuring a photo of his swearing-in and the quote "Power to You, the People" from his address.
      A few hours after his calls, Trump issued a defiant statement in support of his executive order.
      "This is not about religion," he wrote. "This is about terror and keeping our country safe."