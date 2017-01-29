Sellers on Trump order: 'antithesis of Christianity'

Story highlights The CNN commentator slams Donald Trump's decision to prioritize Christian refugees

Sellers: "As a Christian, this is deeply concerning because this is not what our country was built upon"

(CNN) Bakari Sellers slammed Trump's executive order, which gives Christian refugees priority entry to the United States, as the "antithesis of Christianity," Sunday.

"As a Christian, this is deeply concerning because this is not what our country was built upon," the CNN political commentator and Democrat told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's "State of the Union."

"I may get in trouble for this, but this is the antithesis of Christianity," he declared.

Sellers argued that diversity in America should be encouraged, and protected.

" We are a country built on vast religions. We are a country that is built on beautiful people of all races of all shades. And the fact that we are now, 'Give us just some, not all'?'" he said, incredulous.

