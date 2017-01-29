Ana Navarro: Republicans need to 'speak up'

Story highlights GOP strategist Navarro implores Republicans to "speak up" against Trump's executive order

(CNN) Republican strategist Ana Navarro said Sunday that "Republicans need to appeal to their sense of consciousness," when it comes to President Trump's controversial executive order and travel ban.

Asked by CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" if she was surprised that Republican officials "had been so quiet" about Trump's executive order, Navarro replied that it had been "an emotionally exhausting week."

"I have friends telling me,' I disagree with this. It is an un-American executive order. But I can't survive politically if I'm confronting the man every day,'" she said.

But now is no time, Navarro insisted, for Republicans to not "speak up" against what she dubbed "the steady rain of things they have to confront."

"As exhausted as they may be, Republicans need to appeal to their sense of consciousness. To their principles. To what is right and wrong. To American values. And they need to speak up," Navarro insisted,

