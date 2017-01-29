Trump's 'extreme vetting' would ban him from US

Story highlights Dean Obeidallah: Trump wouldn't come close to passing his own ideological vetting test

That irony would be hilarious if it weren't so scary, he writes

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM's radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Donald Trump's extreme vetting plan of immigrants announced on Friday is truly irony defined.

Dean Obeidallah

How's that, you ask? Because you don't have to be a lawyer to see how the plain language of Trump's executive order, if applied to Donald Trump himself, would preclude him from stepping even a foot on US soil.

Trump's order states in part that, "in order to protect Americans, the United States must ensure that those admitted to this country" don't bear "hostile attitudes" to our nation's "founding principles."

"The United States should not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred (including 'honor' killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own) or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation."