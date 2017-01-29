Story highlights Ghana beats DR Congo 2-1

Goals from Ayew brothers

Will play Cameroon in semifinals

Egypt and Morocca playing later Sunday

(CNN) Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew were the heroes for Ghana as the Black Stars edged Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 to reach the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations Sunday.

Ghana had ridden its luck against the Congolese Leopards in Oyem before Jordan opened the scoring just after the hour mark with a superb strike.

DR Congo was quickly and deservedly level when Paul-Jose Mpoku scored with a swerving shot from just outside the penalty area, arguably the goal of the tournament to date.

FULL TIME | Ghana advances to the semis with a 2-1 win over RD Congo!#CAN2017 #CODGHA pic.twitter.com/Tjw0wU2CGU — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 29, 2017

But in the 78th minute, Joyce Lomalisa made a clumsy foul on Christian Atsu to concede a penalty.

Andre Ayew sent Levy Matampi the wrong way with his spot kick to complete the fraternal double and ultimately earn his side a last four clash with Cameroon in Franceville next Thursday.

Read More