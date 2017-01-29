Benoit Hamon wins socialist nomination in French presidential primary

Story highlights Hamon wins Socialist Party nomination

Defeated former PM Manuel Valls

Paris (CNN) Benoit Hamon clinched the socialist nomination for this year's French presidential election Sunday, securing victory over former Prime Minister Manuel Valls.

Hamon won with 58.9 percent of the vote, according to the Socialist Party website, defeating Valls who had 41.1 percent.

So far, 76.61 percent of the votes have been counted. The Socialist Party website states that more than 1.7 million people voted in the primary election.

Hamon's win defied polls that had predicted a runoff between Valls and former economy minister Arnaud Montbourg.

Hamon thanked those who voted for him in a tweet, saying "I warmly thank the left-wing voters for giving me, by their vote, a considerable strength for the fights to come."

