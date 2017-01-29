'Stranger Things' star's speech gets crowd on feet after show's surprise SAG Award win

Story highlights 'Stranger Things' picked up a surprise win during the 2017 SAG Awards

Star David Harbour gave a speech that got some of his fellow actors on their feet

(CNN) The cast of "Stranger Things" won big at Sunday night's SAG Awards, and star David Harbour used his moment in the spotlight to deliver a speech that got some of his fellow actors on their feet.

Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper on the Netflix series, spoke for the cast as they took the stage to accept their award for best ensemble in a drama series.

"This award from you, who take your craft seriously and earnestly believe, like me, that great acting can change the world is a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper and, through our art, to battle against fear, self-centeredness and exclusivity of our predominantly narcissistic culture," he said. "And through our craft, cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken, and afraid and tired they are not alone."

Harbour's words caused his co-star Winona Ryder to pump her fist in the air.