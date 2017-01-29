Breaking News

SAG winners list: Who won what

Updated 1:35 AM ET, Mon January 30, 2017

(CNN)The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held Sunday.

Winner are indicated here with an asterisk (*)
Motion Picture Awards
    Outstanding performance by an actor in a leading role
      Casey Affleck - "Manchester by the Sea"
      Andrew Garfield - "Hacksaw Ridge"
      Ryan Gosling - "La La Land"
      Viggo Mortensen - "Captain Fantastic"
      Denzel Washington - "Fences" *WINNER
      Outstanding performance by an actress in a leading role
      Amy Adams - "Arrival"
      Emily Blunt - "The Girl on the Train"
      Natalie Portman - "Jackie"
      Emma Stone - "La La Land" *WINNER
      Meryl Streep - "Florence Foster Jenkins"
      Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
      Mahershala Ali - "Moonlight" *WINNER
      Jeff Bridges - "Hell or High Water"
      Lucas Hedges - "Manchester by the Sea"
      Dev Patel - "Lion"
      Hugh Grant - "Florence Foster Jenkins"
      Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
      Viola Davis - "Fences" *WINNER
      Naomie Harris - "Moonlight"
      Nicole Kidman - "Lion"
      Octavia Spencer - "Hidden Figures"
      Michelle Williams - "Manchester by the Sea"
      Outstanding performance by a cast in a theatrical motion picture
      "Captain Fantastic"
      "Fences"
      "Hidden Figures" *WINNER
      "Manchester by the Sea"
      "Moonlight"
      Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
      "Captain America: Civil War"
      "Dr. Strange"
      "Hacksaw Ridge" *WINNER
      "Jason Bourne"
      "Nocturnal Animals"
      Television Awards
      Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries
      Riz Ahmed - "The Night Of"
      Sterling K. Brown - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
      Bryan Cranston - "All the Way" *WINNER
      John Turturro - "The Night Of"
      Courtney B. Vance - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
      Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries
      Bryce Dallas Howard - "Black Mirror"
      Felicity Huffman - "American Crime"
      Audra McDonald - "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill"
      Sarah Paulson - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" *WINNER
      Kerry Washington - "Confirmation"
      Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
      Sterling K. Brown - "This is Us"
      Peter Dinklage - "Game of Thrones"
      John Lithgow - "The Crown" * WINNER
      Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot"
      Kevin Spacey - "House of Cards"
      Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
      Millie Bobby Brown - "Stranger Things"
      Claire Foy - "The Crown" *WINNER
      Thandie Newton - "Westworld"
      Winona Ryder - "Stranger Things"
      Robin Wright - "House of Cards"
      Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
      Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"
      Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
      Ty Burrell - "Modern Family"
      William H. Macy - "Shameless" *WINNER
      Jeffrey Tambor - "Transparent"
      Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
      Uzo Aduba - "Orange is the New Black"
      Jane Fonda - "Grace and Frankie"
      Ellie Kemper - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
      Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep" *WINNER
      Lily Tomlin - "Grace and Frankie"
      Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
      "The Crown"
      "Downton Abbey"
      "Game of Thrones"
      "Stranger Things" *WINNER
      "Westworld"
      Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
      "The Big Bang Theory"
      "Black-ish"
      "Modern Family"
      "Orange is the New Black" *WINNER
      "Veep"
      Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
      "Game of Thrones" *WINNER
      "Daredevil"
      "Luke Cage"
      "The Walking Dead"
      "Westworld"
      Lifetime Achievement Award
      Lily Tomlin