SAG winners list: Who won what

(CNN) The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held Sunday.

Winner are indicated here with an asterisk (*)

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding performance by an actor in a leading role

Casey Affleck - "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield - "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling - "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen - "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington - "Fences"

Outstanding performance by an actress in a leading role

Amy Adams - "Arrival"

Emily Blunt - "The Girl on the Train"

Natalie Portman - "Jackie"

Emma Stone - "La La Land"

Meryl Streep - "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali - "Moonlight" *WINNER

Jeff Bridges - "Hell or High Water"

Lucas Hedges - "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel - "Lion"

Hugh Grant - "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Viola Davis - "Fences" *WINNER

Naomie Harris - "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman - "Lion"

Octavia Spencer - "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams - "Manchester by the Sea"

Outstanding performance by a cast in a theatrical motion picture

"Captain Fantastic"

"Fences"

"Hidden Figures"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

"Captain America: Civil War"

"Dr. Strange"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Jason Bourne"

"Nocturnal Animals"

Television Awards

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries

Riz Ahmed - "The Night Of"

Sterling K. Brown - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Bryan Cranston - "All the Way" *WINNER

John Turturro - "The Night Of"

Courtney B. Vance - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries

Bryce Dallas Howard - "Black Mirror"

Felicity Huffman - "American Crime"

Audra McDonald - "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill"

Sarah Paulson - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" *WINNER

Kerry Washington - "Confirmation"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown - "This is Us"

Peter Dinklage - "Game of Thrones"

John Lithgow - "The Crown"

Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot"

Kevin Spacey - "House of Cards"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Millie Bobby Brown - "Stranger Things"

Claire Foy - "The Crown"

Thandie Newton - "Westworld"

Winona Ryder - "Stranger Things"

Robin Wright - "House of Cards"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"

Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Ty Burrell - "Modern Family"

William H. Macy - "Shameless" *WINNER

Jeffrey Tambor - "Transparent"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba - "Orange is the New Black"

Jane Fonda - "Grace and Frankie"

Ellie Kemper - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep" *WINNER

Lily Tomlin - "Grace and Frankie"

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

"The Crown"

"Downton Abbey"

"Game of Thrones"

"Stranger Things"

"Westworld"

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

"The Big Bang Theory"

"Black-ish"

"Modern Family"

"Orange is the New Black" *WINNER

"Veep"

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

"Game of Thrones"

"Daredevil"

"Luke Cage"

"The Walking Dead"

"Westworld"