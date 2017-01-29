SAG winners list: Who won what

(CNN)The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held Sunday.
Winner are indicated here with an asterisk (*)
Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding performance by an actor in a leading role
Casey Affleck - "Manchester by the Sea"
Andrew Garfield - "Hacksaw Ridge"
Ryan Gosling - "La La Land"
Viggo Mortensen - "Captain Fantastic"
Denzel Washington - "Fences"
Outstanding performance by an actress in a leading role
Amy Adams - "Arrival"
Emily Blunt - "The Girl on the Train"
Natalie Portman - "Jackie"
Emma Stone - "La La Land"
Meryl Streep - "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Mahershala Ali - "Moonlight" *WINNER
Jeff Bridges - "Hell or High Water"
Lucas Hedges - "Manchester by the Sea"
Dev Patel - "Lion"
Hugh Grant - "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Viola Davis - "Fences" *WINNER
Naomie Harris - "Moonlight"
Nicole Kidman - "Lion"
Octavia Spencer - "Hidden Figures"
Michelle Williams - "Manchester by the Sea"
Outstanding performance by a cast in a theatrical motion picture
"Captain Fantastic"
"Fences"
"Hidden Figures"
"Manchester by the Sea"
"Moonlight"
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
"Captain America: Civil War"
"Dr. Strange"
"Hacksaw Ridge"
"Jason Bourne"
"Nocturnal Animals"
Television Awards
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries
Riz Ahmed - "The Night Of"
Sterling K. Brown - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
Bryan Cranston - "All the Way" *WINNER
John Turturro - "The Night Of"
Courtney B. Vance - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries
Bryce Dallas Howard - "Black Mirror"
Felicity Huffman - "American Crime"
Audra McDonald - "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill"
Sarah Paulson - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" *WINNER
Kerry Washington - "Confirmation"
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown - "This is Us"
Peter Dinklage - "Game of Thrones"
John Lithgow - "The Crown"
Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot"
Kevin Spacey - "House of Cards"
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Millie Bobby Brown - "Stranger Things"
Claire Foy - "The Crown"
Thandie Newton - "Westworld"
Winona Ryder - "Stranger Things"
Robin Wright - "House of Cards"
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"
Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
Ty Burrell - "Modern Family"
William H. Macy - "Shameless" *WINNER
Jeffrey Tambor - "Transparent"
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Uzo Aduba - "Orange is the New Black"
Jane Fonda - "Grace and Frankie"
Ellie Kemper - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep" *WINNER
Lily Tomlin - "Grace and Frankie"
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
"The Crown"
"Downton Abbey"
"Game of Thrones"
"Stranger Things"
"Westworld"
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
"The Big Bang Theory"
"Black-ish"
"Modern Family"
"Orange is the New Black" *WINNER
"Veep"
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
"Game of Thrones"
"Daredevil"
"Luke Cage"
"The Walking Dead"
"Westworld"