SAG winners list: Who won what

January 29, 2017

Actress Meryl Streep arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 29.
Actress Meryl Streep arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 29.
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer
Dev Patel
Dev Patel
Emma Stone
Emma Stone
Mahershala Ali
Mahershala Ali
Anna Eberstein and Hugh Grant
Anna Eberstein and Hugh Grant
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris
Casey Affleck
Casey Affleck
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Ashton Sanders
Ashton Sanders
Angela Sarafyan
Angela Sarafyan
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara
Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush
Annalise Basso
Annalise Basso
(CNN)The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held Sunday.

Winner are indicated here with an asterisk (*)
Motion Picture Awards
    Outstanding performance by an actor in a leading role
      Casey Affleck - "Manchester by the Sea"
      Andrew Garfield - "Hacksaw Ridge"
      Ryan Gosling - "La La Land"
      Viggo Mortensen - "Captain Fantastic"
      Denzel Washington - "Fences"
      Outstanding performance by an actress in a leading role
      Amy Adams - "Arrival"
      Emily Blunt - "The Girl on the Train"
      Natalie Portman - "Jackie"
      Emma Stone - "La La Land"
      Meryl Streep - "Florence Foster Jenkins"
      Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
      Mahershala Ali - "Moonlight" *WINNER
      Jeff Bridges - "Hell or High Water"
      Lucas Hedges - "Manchester by the Sea"
      Dev Patel - "Lion"
      Hugh Grant - "Florence Foster Jenkins"
      Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
      Viola Davis - "Fences" *WINNER
      Naomie Harris - "Moonlight"
      Nicole Kidman - "Lion"
      Octavia Spencer - "Hidden Figures"
      Michelle Williams - "Manchester by the Sea"
      Outstanding performance by a cast in a theatrical motion picture
      "Captain Fantastic"
      "Fences"
      "Hidden Figures"
      "Manchester by the Sea"
      "Moonlight"
      Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
      "Captain America: Civil War"
      "Dr. Strange"
      "Hacksaw Ridge"
      "Jason Bourne"
      "Nocturnal Animals"
      Television Awards
      Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries
      Riz Ahmed - "The Night Of"
      Sterling K. Brown - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
      Bryan Cranston - "All the Way" *WINNER
      John Turturro - "The Night Of"
      Courtney B. Vance - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
      Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries
      Bryce Dallas Howard - "Black Mirror"
      Felicity Huffman - "American Crime"
      Audra McDonald - "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill"
      Sarah Paulson - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" *WINNER
      Kerry Washington - "Confirmation"
      Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
      Sterling K. Brown - "This is Us"
      Peter Dinklage - "Game of Thrones"
      John Lithgow - "The Crown"
      Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot"
      Kevin Spacey - "House of Cards"
      Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
      Millie Bobby Brown - "Stranger Things"
      Claire Foy - "The Crown"
      Thandie Newton - "Westworld"
      Winona Ryder - "Stranger Things"
      Robin Wright - "House of Cards"
      Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
      Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"
      Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
      Ty Burrell - "Modern Family"
      William H. Macy - "Shameless" *WINNER
      Jeffrey Tambor - "Transparent"
      Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
      Uzo Aduba - "Orange is the New Black"
      Jane Fonda - "Grace and Frankie"
      Ellie Kemper - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
      Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep" *WINNER
      Lily Tomlin - "Grace and Frankie"
      Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
      "The Crown"
      "Downton Abbey"
      "Game of Thrones"
      "Stranger Things"
      "Westworld"
      Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
      "The Big Bang Theory"
      "Black-ish"
      "Modern Family"
      "Orange is the New Black" *WINNER
      "Veep"
      Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
      "Game of Thrones"
      "Daredevil"
      "Luke Cage"
      "The Walking Dead"
      "Westworld"