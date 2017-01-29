Breaking News

Stars get animated on SAG Awards red carpet

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 10:34 PM ET, Sun January 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Jeff Bridges attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Jeff Bridges attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT)

Story highlights

  • CNN was on the SAG Awards red carpet
  • See some of the highlights from our exclusive photo installation

(CNN)The SAG red carpet was packed with star power, and CNN was right in the middle of it.

With celebrity photographer Miller Mobley at the helm, some of the most notable names in film and television stopped by to pose for a special series of cinemagraphs that aimed to celebrate their inner light.
    Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"
      Taraji P. Henson, "Hidden Figures"
      Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"
      Read More
      David Harbour, "Stranger Things"
      Danielle Brooks, "Orange Is the New Black"