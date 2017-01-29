SAG Awards 2017: It may get political

Story highlights The awards are Sunday night

There is lots of chatter about Trump's travel ban

(CNN) The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony takes place Sunday night. Normally, those watching would be looking for signs of who might be in line for an Oscar -- tonight, all eyes will be on this year's acceptance speeches.

With so much attention on President Donald Trump's travel ban this weekend, the expectation is that at least some award winners will utilize their moment in the spotlight to express their thoughts on the current state of our country.

Typically, the night is for Hollywood, voted on by Hollywood.

Sunday night, awards handicappers will be watching to see whether the musical "La La Land" continues its domination of awards season. Separately, legendary comedic actress and "Grace and Frankie" star Lily Tomlin will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Read More