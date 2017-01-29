Backstage at the SAG Awards
Emma Stone, left, and Brie Larson pose for a photo at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 29. Stone won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role ("La La Land").
Lily Tomlin, left, and Dolly Parton sign "9 to 5" posters together. During the show, Parton presented Tomlin with a Life Achievement Award.
Cast members from "Hidden Figures" take a selfie together. They won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
Adrienne C. Moore, part of the cast of the show "Orange Is the New Black," poses in the press room. The cast won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the star of the show "Veep," holds up the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.
Noah Schnapp, bottom left, signs a wall along with "Stranger Things" co-stars Matthew Modine, Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder. They won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
William H. Macy, who stars in "Shameless," won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.
From left, Taylor Schilling, Danielle Brooks, and Diane Guerrero pose for photos. They are part of the cast of "Orange Is the New Black."