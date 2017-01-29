Breaking News

Backstage at the SAG Awards

Updated 11:10 PM ET, Sun January 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Emma Stone, left, and Brie Larson pose for a photo at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 29. Stone won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role (&quot;La La Land&quot;).
Photos: Backstage at the SAG Awards
Emma Stone, left, and Brie Larson pose for a photo at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 29. Stone won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role ("La La Land").
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Lily Tomlin, left, and Dolly Parton sign &quot;9 to 5&quot; posters together. During the show, Parton presented Tomlin with a Life Achievement Award.
Photos: Backstage at the SAG Awards
Lily Tomlin, left, and Dolly Parton sign "9 to 5" posters together. During the show, Parton presented Tomlin with a Life Achievement Award.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
Cast members from &quot;Hidden Figures&quot; take a selfie together. They won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
Photos: Backstage at the SAG Awards
Cast members from "Hidden Figures" take a selfie together. They won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
Adrienne C. Moore, part of the cast of the show &quot;Orange Is the New Black,&quot; poses in the press room. The cast won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
Photos: Backstage at the SAG Awards
Adrienne C. Moore, part of the cast of the show "Orange Is the New Black," poses in the press room. The cast won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the star of the show &quot;Veep,&quot; holds up the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.
Photos: Backstage at the SAG Awards
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the star of the show "Veep," holds up the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Noah Schnapp, bottom left, signs a wall along with &quot;Stranger Things&quot; co-stars Matthew Modine, Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder. They won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
Photos: Backstage at the SAG Awards
Noah Schnapp, bottom left, signs a wall along with "Stranger Things" co-stars Matthew Modine, Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder. They won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
William H. Macy, who stars in &quot;Shameless,&quot; won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.
Photos: Backstage at the SAG Awards
William H. Macy, who stars in "Shameless," won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
From left, Taylor Schilling, Danielle Brooks, and Diane Guerrero pose for photos. They are part of the cast of &quot;Orange Is the New Black.&quot;
Photos: Backstage at the SAG Awards
From left, Taylor Schilling, Danielle Brooks, and Diane Guerrero pose for photos. They are part of the cast of "Orange Is the New Black."
Hide Caption
8 of 8
07 backstage at SAG 012906.backstage at SAG 012908 backstage at SAG 012901.backstage at SAG 012902.backstage at SAG 012910 backstage at SAG 012904.backstage at SAG 012905.backstage at SAG 0129
See behind-the-scenes photos from the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.