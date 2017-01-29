Photos: Backstage at the SAG Awards Emma Stone, left, and Brie Larson pose for a photo at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 29. Stone won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role ("La La Land"). Hide Caption 1 of 8

Photos: Backstage at the SAG Awards Lily Tomlin, left, and Dolly Parton sign "9 to 5" posters together. During the show, Parton presented Tomlin with a Life Achievement Award. Hide Caption 2 of 8

Photos: Backstage at the SAG Awards Cast members from "Hidden Figures" take a selfie together. They won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Hide Caption 3 of 8

Photos: Backstage at the SAG Awards Adrienne C. Moore, part of the cast of the show "Orange Is the New Black," poses in the press room. The cast won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Hide Caption 4 of 8

Photos: Backstage at the SAG Awards Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the star of the show "Veep," holds up the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. Hide Caption 5 of 8

Photos: Backstage at the SAG Awards Noah Schnapp, bottom left, signs a wall along with "Stranger Things" co-stars Matthew Modine, Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder. They won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Hide Caption 6 of 8

Photos: Backstage at the SAG Awards William H. Macy, who stars in "Shameless," won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. Hide Caption 7 of 8