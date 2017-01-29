Lily Tomlin, left, and Dolly Parton sign "9 to 5" posters at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 29. During the show, Parton presented Tomlin with a Life Achievement Award.

Photos: Backstage at the SAG Awards

Adrienne C. Moore, part of the cast of the show "Orange Is the New Black," poses in the press room. The cast won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.