Backstage at the SAG Awards

Photos: Backstage at the SAG AwardsLily Tomlin, left, and Dolly Parton sign "9 to 5" posters at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 29. During the show, Parton presented Tomlin with a Life Achievement Award.Hide Caption 1 of 5 Photos: Backstage at the SAG AwardsAdrienne C. Moore, part of the cast of the show "Orange Is the New Black," poses in the press room. The cast won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.Hide Caption 2 of 5 Photos: Backstage at the SAG AwardsJulia Louis-Dreyfus, the star of the show "Veep," holds up the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.Hide Caption 3 of 5 Photos: Backstage at the SAG AwardsWilliam H. Macy, who stars in "Shameless," won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.Hide Caption 4 of 5 Photos: Backstage at the SAG AwardsFrom left, Taylor Schilling, Danielle Brooks, and Diane Guerrero pose for photos. They are part of the cast of "Orange Is the New Black."Hide Caption 5 of 5