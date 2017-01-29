SAG Awards 2017: Red carpet

SAG Awards 2017: Red carpetUpdated 7:18 PM ET, Sun January 29, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: SAG Awards 2017: Red carpetActress Octavia Spencer arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 29.Hide Caption 1 of 7 Photos: SAG Awards 2017: Red carpetJesse Tyler FergusonHide Caption 2 of 7 Photos: SAG Awards 2017: Red carpetAngela SarafyanHide Caption 3 of 7 Photos: SAG Awards 2017: Red carpetJohn Krasinski and Emily BluntHide Caption 4 of 7 Photos: SAG Awards 2017: Red carpetAshton SandersHide Caption 5 of 7 Photos: SAG Awards 2017: Red carpetAnnalise BassoHide Caption 6 of 7 Photos: SAG Awards 2017: Red carpetSophia BushHide Caption 7 of 7See photos from the red carpet of the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.More from EntertainmentSAG Awards 2017: It may get politicalActor John Hurt of 'Elephant Man,' 'Midnight Express' and 'Alien' dies at 77Remembering Oscar nominated John Hurt Warren Buffett shares oracle's wisdom in HBO documentarySAG Awards: Four races to watch