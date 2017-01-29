Breaking News

Tourist boat sinks in Malaysia, killing three

By Rebecca Wright and Serenitie Wang, CNN

Updated 9:50 PM ET, Sun January 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rescue personnel and medics assist survivors at a jetty in Kota Kinabalu in the Malaysian state of Sabah.
Rescue personnel and medics assist survivors at a jetty in Kota Kinabalu in the Malaysian state of Sabah.

Story highlights

  • There were 31 people onboard the boat that sunk off the coast of Malaysia
  • Three have been confirmed dead

(CNN)At least three people have died after a catamaran sunk off a popular tourist island in Malaysia on Sunday, according to Chinese state media.

The boat, carrying mainly Chinese nationals, sunk in rough seas off the coast of Sabah.
    In a press conference on Sunday, the Malaysian Prime Minister's Department said tug boats and fishermen had rescued 23 people, according to Xinhua.
      According to the Director General of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Ahmad Puzi Ab Kaha, of the 23 people rescued, three later died, says Xinhua.
      The cause of death was not immediately clear.
      Read More
      This picture taken on early January 30, 2017 shows rescue personnel assisting survivors at a jetty in Kota Kinabalu in the Malaysian Borneo state of Sabah after a tourist catamaran sank on January 28.
      This picture taken on early January 30, 2017 shows rescue personnel assisting survivors at a jetty in Kota Kinabalu in the Malaysian Borneo state of Sabah after a tourist catamaran sank on January 28.
      At least 31 people, including 28 Chinese tourists, were on the catamaran headed to an island popular with tourists on Saturday. A police report lodged 13 hours later said that the vessel was missing.
      The boat is believed to have sunk near Mengalum Island after it sailed from Kota Kinabalu, and two crew members managed to make their way to land to seek assistance, the report says.
      The incident occurred during the Chinese New Year celebration period.
      The maritime agency enforcement agency, the navy and the air force were conducting the search, which was hampered by bad weather, Xinhua said.

      CNN's Emiko Jozuka contributed from Hong Kong