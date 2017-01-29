Tourist boat sinks in Malaysia, killing three

Story highlights There were 31 people onboard the boat that sunk off the coast of Malaysia

Three have been confirmed dead

(CNN) At least three people have died after a catamaran sunk off a popular tourist island in Malaysia on Sunday, according to Chinese state media.

The boat, carrying mainly Chinese nationals, sunk in rough seas off the coast of Sabah.

In a press conference on Sunday, the Malaysian Prime Minister's Department said tug boats and fishermen had rescued 23 people, according to Xinhua.

According to the Director General of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Ahmad Puzi Ab Kaha, of the 23 people rescued, three later died, says Xinhua.

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

