Deadly shooting at Quebec mosque reported

By Merieme Arif and Paula Newton, CNN

Updated 10:54 PM ET, Sun January 29, 2017

Canadian police officers respond to a shooting in a mosque at the Québec City Islamic cultural center in Quebec city on Sunday.
(CNN)Quebec City Police have confirmed via Twitter a shooting at a mosque.

The shooting left people dead and wounded, the department said. Police would not confirm the number of dead or injured.
Two people have been arrested and the investigation continues, the department said.
    Canada's leaders condemned the attack on social media.
      Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences in both French and English.
      "Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families."
      The Canadian province's premier, Philippe Couillard, said Quebec would support Muslims.
      "Let's unite against violence," the post reads. "We stand in solidarity with the Muslim people of Quebec."
      Developing story - more to come