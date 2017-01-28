Lunar New Year 2017: The year of the rooster
Chinese martial artists perform in Rome. January 28, 2917, is the Lunar New Year for much of Asia. According to the Chinese calendar, it's the year of the rooster.
A fire-breathing man shows up the dragon behind him in Yangon, Myanmar.
A dragon dances with lions in Manila, Philippines.
A man releases birds to bring good luck at the Dharma Bakti Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Worshippers pray for good luck and fortune on the first day of the Lunar New Year at the Yonghe Temple in Beijing.
Fireworks light the night at the Pak Pie Hut Cou temple in North Sumatra, Indonesia.
Security guards take a break on the first day of the Lunar New Year at the Yonghe Temple in Beijing.
Loud noises are said to drive away evil spirits, but not these lion dancers at a Chinese settlement in Kolkata, India.
In Malaysia, a devotee offers prayers at the Sin Sze Si Ya Temple in Kuala Lumpur's Chinatown.
Revelers in Madrid, Spain, celebrate the year of the rooster.
At the demilitarized zone, South Koreans honor their ancestors in North Korea.
Burning joss sticks -- another name for incense -- is part of prayers year-round as well as during Lunar New Year celebrations like this one in Bangkok, Thailand.