Lunar New Year 2017: The year of the rooster

Updated 7:09 PM ET, Sat January 28, 2017

Chinese martial artists perform in Rome. January 28, 2917, is the Lunar New Year for much of Asia. According to the Chinese calendar, it&#39;s the year of the rooster.
Chinese martial artists perform in Rome. January 28, 2917, is the Lunar New Year for much of Asia. According to the Chinese calendar, it's the year of the rooster.
A fire-breathing man shows up the dragon behind him in Yangon, Myanmar.
A fire-breathing man shows up the dragon behind him in Yangon, Myanmar.
A dragon dances with lions in Manila, Philippines.
A dragon dances with lions in Manila, Philippines.
A man releases birds to bring good luck at the Dharma Bakti Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia.
A man releases birds to bring good luck at the Dharma Bakti Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Worshippers pray for good luck and fortune on the first day of the Lunar New Year at the Yonghe Temple in Beijing.
Worshippers pray for good luck and fortune on the first day of the Lunar New Year at the Yonghe Temple in Beijing.
Fireworks light the night at the Pak Pie Hut Cou temple in North Sumatra, Indonesia.
Fireworks light the night at the Pak Pie Hut Cou temple in North Sumatra, Indonesia.
Security guards take a break on the first day of the Lunar New Year at the Yonghe Temple in Beijing.
Security guards take a break on the first day of the Lunar New Year at the Yonghe Temple in Beijing.
Loud noises are said to drive away evil spirits, but not these lion dancers at a Chinese settlement in Kolkata, India.
Loud noises are said to drive away evil spirits, but not these lion dancers at a Chinese settlement in Kolkata, India.
In Malaysia, a devotee offers prayers at the Sin Sze Si Ya Temple in Kuala Lumpur&#39;s Chinatown.
In Malaysia, a devotee offers prayers at the Sin Sze Si Ya Temple in Kuala Lumpur's Chinatown.
Revelers in Madrid, Spain, celebrate the year of the rooster.
Revelers in Madrid, Spain, celebrate the year of the rooster.
At the demilitarized zone, South Koreans honor their ancestors in North Korea.
At the demilitarized zone, South Koreans honor their ancestors in North Korea.
Burning joss sticks -- another name for incense -- is part of prayers year-round as well as during Lunar New Year celebrations like this one in Bangkok, Thailand.
Burning joss sticks -- another name for incense -- is part of prayers year-round as well as during Lunar New Year celebrations like this one in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fireworks, chickens and dancing lions fill streets around the world for Lunar New Year 2017.