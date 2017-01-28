Photos: Lunar New Year 2017: The year of the rooster Chinese martial artists perform in Rome. January 28, 2917, is the Lunar New Year for much of Asia. According to the Chinese calendar, it's the year of the rooster. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: Lunar New Year 2017: The year of the rooster A fire-breathing man shows up the dragon behind him in Yangon, Myanmar. Hide Caption 2 of 12

Photos: Lunar New Year 2017: The year of the rooster A dragon dances with lions in Manila, Philippines. Hide Caption 3 of 12

Photos: Lunar New Year 2017: The year of the rooster A man releases birds to bring good luck at the Dharma Bakti Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia. Hide Caption 4 of 12

Photos: Lunar New Year 2017: The year of the rooster Worshippers pray for good luck and fortune on the first day of the Lunar New Year at the Yonghe Temple in Beijing. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Photos: Lunar New Year 2017: The year of the rooster Fireworks light the night at the Pak Pie Hut Cou temple in North Sumatra, Indonesia. Hide Caption 6 of 12

Photos: Lunar New Year 2017: The year of the rooster Security guards take a break on the first day of the Lunar New Year at the Yonghe Temple in Beijing. Hide Caption 7 of 12

Photos: Lunar New Year 2017: The year of the rooster Loud noises are said to drive away evil spirits, but not these lion dancers at a Chinese settlement in Kolkata, India. Hide Caption 8 of 12

Photos: Lunar New Year 2017: The year of the rooster In Malaysia, a devotee offers prayers at the Sin Sze Si Ya Temple in Kuala Lumpur's Chinatown. Hide Caption 9 of 12

Photos: Lunar New Year 2017: The year of the rooster Revelers in Madrid, Spain, celebrate the year of the rooster. Hide Caption 10 of 12

Photos: Lunar New Year 2017: The year of the rooster At the demilitarized zone, South Koreans honor their ancestors in North Korea. Hide Caption 11 of 12