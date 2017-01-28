Lara Gut claims first downhill win of season as Vonn crashes out

Story highlights Vonn crashes out of women's downhill

American unhurt in fall

Swiss skier Lara Gut wins race

(CNN) Lara Gut claimed her first downhill win of the season in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Saturday.

After missing out to US star Lindsey Vonn in last weekend's downhill in Germany, Gut edged out local favorite Sofia Goggia by 0.05 seconds, crossing the line in a time of 1:37.08 seconds.

Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec, the current leader in the World Cup women's downhill standings, was third.

"The top wasn't really clean and I didn't trust myself to push 100% on the skis, so after the second split I really had the feeling that I had to change something," Gut said afterwards, FIS-ski.com reported.

"I tried to ski a little bit smoother and it worked out. I'm happy. I knew that if I did what I can, I could be really fast," Gut added.

